PSSSB Recruitment 2021 for 120 Technical Officer Posts, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is inviting application for the post of Technical Officer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 from 28 April to 20 May 2021 on official website of PSSSB i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in. However, the last date for PSSSB Application Fee is 24 May 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 April 2021 Last Date for submission of application form: 20 May 2021 upto 5 PM Last Date of Fee Submission - 24 May 2021

PSSSB Vacancy Details

Technical Officer - 120 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Technical Officer Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification

Graduation in Agriculture or Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry or Botany or Zoology Knowledge of Punjabi Language- No person shall be appointed to any post in any service by direct appointment unless he has passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language which may be specified by the Government from time to.

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

Selection Process for PSSSB Technical Officer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of objective type written test. A minimum of 40% marks is required in order to qualify in the test.

How to Apply for PSSSB Technical Officer Recruitment 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts on official website from 27 April to 20 May 2021.

PSSSB Technical Officer Notification Link

PSSSB Technical Officer Application Link

Application Fee: