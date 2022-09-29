PSSSB Steno Exam Date 2022 (Released) at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

PSSSB Steno Exam Schedule 2022: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released short notice regarding the exam date for the post of Steno-Typist and Junior Scale Stenographer on its official website. Board will be conducting the Short-hand test for the post of Steno-Typist and Junior Scale Stenographer in December 2022. All those candidates qualified for the Skill Test round for the Steno-Typist and Junior Scale Stenographer post can download the PSSSB Steno Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in.
You can download the PSSSB Steno Exam Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.
As per the short notice released, the for the post of Steno-typist and Junior Scale Stenographer will be held in the month of December 2022 by the PSSSB. Candidates who have qualified for the skill test round should note that the Punjabi Type Test will be conducted in Font RAAVI as per Govt. instructions. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for more updates in this regards.
You can download the PSSSB Steno Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download: PSSSB Steno Exam Schedule 2022
- Visit the official website of Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board - sssb.punjab.gov
- Click on the link ‘Click here to view the Public Notice dated 28/09/2022 for the post of Steno-typist and Junior Scale Stenographer 'on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the PSSSB Steno Exam Schedule 2022 in a new window.
- Download PSSSB Steno Exam Schedule 2022 and save the same for future reference.