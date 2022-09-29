PSSSB Steno Exam Date 2022 (Released) at sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released short notice for the exam date for the Steno on its official website-PSSSB Steno Exam Date 2022 (Released) at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Download PDF.

PSSSB Steno Exam Schedule 2022: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released short notice regarding the exam date for the post of Steno-Typist and Junior Scale Stenographer on its official website. Board will be conducting the Short-hand test for the post of Steno-Typist and Junior Scale Stenographer in December 2022. All those candidates qualified for the Skill Test round for the Steno-Typist and Junior Scale Stenographer post can download the PSSSB Steno Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the skill test round should note that the Punjabi Type Test will be conducted in Font RAAVI as per Govt. instructions. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for more updates in this regards.

