PSSSB Answer Key 2023: Download Provisional Answer Key For Stenographer Punjabi Language Test

PSSSB Provisional Answer Key 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Punjabi Language test for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Punjabi Language Test on 11 March 2023 for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer can download the PSSSB Stenographer Answer Key 2023 from the official website @sssb.punjab.gov.in.

How to download PSSSC Steno Answer Key 2023

Candidates can download the Provisional Answer Key by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of PSSSB @sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Current news section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled - “Click here to view the Answer Key for the Punjabi Language Test for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer - Advt. No. 01 of 2022.

Step 4: A PDF of Provisional Answer Keys will open-SET A,B ,C & D.

Step 6: Download the PDF and check your answers in the steno provisional answer key

Direct Link to Punjab SSSB Steno Answer Key 2023

PSSSB Stenographer Punjabi Language Test Important Dates 2023

Event Date Punjabi Language Test Exam Date 11 March 2023 PSSSB Stenographer Punjabi Language Test Answer Key Release 12 March 2023

This year there are a total of 312 vacancies of Stenotypist and 22 vacancies of Junior Scale Stenotypist. Candidates should note that the qualifying test for punjabi language for the above posts will be qualifying in nature and it will be a single test for punjabi language for candidates who have applied for both the posts Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer.