PSSSB Answer Key 2023: Download Provisional Answer Key For Stenographer Punjabi Language Test

PSSSB Answer Key 2023
PSSSB Provisional Answer Key 2023: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the Punjabi Language test for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Punjabi Language Test on 11 March 2023 for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer can download the PSSSB Stenographer Answer Key 2023 from the official website @sssb.punjab.gov.in.
How to download PSSSC Steno Answer Key 2023
Candidates can download the Provisional Answer Key by following the steps given below:
- Step 1: Visit the Official Website of PSSSB @sssb.punjab.gov.in.
- Step 2: Go to the Current news section on the homepage
- Step 3: Click on the flashing link titled - “Click here to view the Answer Key for the Punjabi Language Test for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer - Advt. No. 01 of 2022.
- Step 4: A PDF of Provisional Answer Keys will open-SET A,B ,C & D.
- Step 6: Download the PDF and check your answers in the steno provisional answer key
Direct Link to Punjab SSSB Steno Answer Key 2023
Candidates can also download the Punjab SSSB stenographer provisional answer key 2023 PDF from the direct link given below or from the website.
|
Event
|
Link
|
PSSSB Stenographer Punjabi Language Test Provisional Answer Key 2023
PSSSB Stenographer Punjabi Language Test Important Dates 2023
|
Event
|
Date
|
Punjabi Language Test Exam Date
|
11 March 2023
|PSSSB Stenographer Punjabi Language Test Answer Key Release
|
12 March 2023
This year there are a total of 312 vacancies of Stenotypist and 22 vacancies of Junior Scale Stenotypist. Candidates should note that the qualifying test for punjabi language for the above posts will be qualifying in nature and it will be a single test for punjabi language for candidates who have applied for both the posts Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer.