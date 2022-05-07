PSSSB VDO Recruitment 2022: 792 Vacancies to be Filled @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board is hiring 792 Village Development Organiser. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility and other details here.

PSSSB VDO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is soon going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Village Development Organiser (VDO) on its website (sssb.punjab.gov.in). As per the reports, a total of 792 vacancies shall be filled in the state of Punjab.

Candidates who are interested in PSSSB Recruitment 2022 should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university. Other than this, they are also required to have a Diploma in Computer Application. The candidates are advised to wait for the notification for other details regarding this recruitment drive.

PSSSB VDO Vacancy Details 2022

Village Development Organizer - 792

General - 282

EWS - 79

SC (MB) - 79

SC (RO) - 79

BC - 92

ESM General - 56

ESM SC - 32

ESM BC - 16

Sports - 26

Sports SC - 9

PH - 33

Freedom Fighter - 10

PSSSB VDO Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should be 10th passed with Punjabi as a subject.

12th passed with second division

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university and

One year Diploma course in Computer Application from a recognized institution

How to Apply for PSSSB VDO Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates are required to apply online on or before the last date.