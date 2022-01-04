PSTET Answer Key 2021 for Paper 2 Out @pstet.pseb.ac.in: Submit Objection Till 7 Jan

PSTET Answer Key 2021 for Paper 2 has been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on 4 January 2022. Check Objection Link and Other Details Here.

PSTET Answer Key 2021 Download: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for Paper 2 on 4 January 2022. Candidates who have attended the PSTET Exam on 24 December 2021 can download Punjab TET Answer Key from the official website - pstet.pseb.ac.in. Such candidates are also invited to submit their objection, if any, against the answer key with the payment of Rs. Rs. 450/- per objection. Those who belong to reserved categories are required to pay Rs. 300/- and no fee for Ex-Serviceman. PSTET Objection Link is available from 04 to 07 January 2022.

We have also provided the PSTET Answer Key Link in this article. The candidates can check their Answer, OMR Sheet, Submit their grievance through this link:

PSTET Answer Key Download Link

How to Download PSTET Answer Key 2021 for Paper 2 ?

Visit the PSTET official website - pseb.ac.in. Click on the link ‘Grievance Dec 2021 Grievance portal link ’. Now, click on ‘Answer Key /OMR Sheet /Query Portal’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to log in using your 'Application Number' and 'Password' Download PSTET 2021 Answer Key Submit objection, if any

PSTET Final Answer Key 2021

The board will consider all the objections between 8 and 16 January 2021 after which, the final answer key will be uploaded on 17 January 2022.

PSTET Result 2021

On the basis of the final answer key, PSEB complie the result from 18 January to 20 January 2022. On 24 January 2022, PSTET 2021 Result shall be announced.

PSTET Events Important Dates PSTET Exam Date 24 December 2021 PSTET Answer Key Date 04 January 2022 PSTET Grievance Submission Dates 04 Jan to 07 Jan 2022 Decision on Grievance 08 January to 16 January 2022 PSTET Final Answer Key Date 17 January 2022 PSTET Result Date 24 January 2022

Those who qualify in the exam will be eligible to apply for Primary Teacher (from 1 to 5 Classes) and for Upper Primary Teacher (6th to 8th classes) Posts for the schools of Punjab.