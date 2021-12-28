PSTET Answer Key 2021 Out at pstet.pseb.ac.in, Download Steps Here

PSTET Answer Key 2021 Download: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released an important notice regarding Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) on 28 December 2021. According to the notice, the candidates can submit the grievance against PSTET Answer Key 2021 from 30 December 2021 and the last date for submitting objections is 02 January 2022. The candidates are also required to pay Rs. 450/- per objection. However, the objection fee for reserved categories is Rs. 300/-. There will be no fee for Ex-Serviceman. The candidates who have attended the PSTET Exam on 24 December 2021 can check the answer key updates, for Level 1 and Level 2, by login onto their account on official website - pstet.pseb.ac.in.

How to Download PSTET 2021 Answer Key Steps Here:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSTET - pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Registered User’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password

Step 4: Download PSTET Answer Key 2021

PSTET Result 2021 shall be prepared on the grievances which will be submitted by the candidates.

There were 2 papers underPSTET 2021 Exam. Paper 1 was for the candidates who had applied for Primary Teacher Posts i.e. from 1 to 5 Classes while Paper 2 was for the candidates who had applied for Upper Primary Teacher Posts i.e. from 6th to 8th classes. PSTET Online Applications were invited from 25 November to 08 December 2021.

PSTET Exam was held on 24 December 2021 and admit cards were uploaded on 16 December 2021.