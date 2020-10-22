Puducherry Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Released @recruitment.py.gov.in, Download Police Constable, Radio Technician and Deck Handler PET PST Call Letter

Puducherry Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Police Department, Puducherry has released the admit card of Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the posts of Police Constable, Radio Technician and Deck Handler. The candidates can download Puducherry Police Admit Card 2020 from the official website - recruitment.py.gov.in.

Puducherry Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Link is available below. The candidates can get their admit card, directly, through the link using their Application Number and Date of Birth. Candidates have to verify all the information related to their application and confirm their mobile number before downloading the admit card.

Puducherry Police Constable Admit Card 2020

Puducherry Police Radio Technician Admit Card 2020

Puducherry Police Deck Handler Admit Card 2020

Candidates facing any difficulty in downloading the admit cards can contact the Help Desk at 0413 - 2231317.

Candidates who wish to change the centre allotted to them in the Admit Card must submit a request for the change of centre on or before 01 November 2020.

Police Recruitment Test is scheduled to be held from 04 November 2020. The candidates can check date, time and venue of Puducherry Police Constable PST PET on their admit card. They are required to follow all safety norms of COVID19 prevention such as wearing of masks, use of hand sanitizers, social distancing and personal hygiene during the conduct of the test. However, the mask can be removed at the time of taking the physical efficiency tests such as running, long jump and high jump

The candidates who will qualify all the stages of the physical efficiency test will be called for the written examination. Puducherry Police Constable Written Exam is scheduled will be conducted on 19 December 2020 for the posts of Radio Technician and Deck Handler, and on 20 December 2020 for the post of Police Constable.Puducherry Police Constable Written Exam Admit Card will be made available for download after the conclusion of the physical efficiency test

How to Download Puducherry Police Constable Admit Card 2020

Go to official website - recruitment.py.gov.in Click on ‘ Police Department Recruitment’ Now, click on ‘Police Constable’ or ‘Radio Technician’ and ‘Deck Handler’ given under ‘Verify and Download Admit Card for’ Enter your details and click on ‘Submit’ button Download Pudicherry Police PET Admit Card 2020

Puducherry Police Constable Admit Card Notice