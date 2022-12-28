Punjab and Haryana Admit Card 2022 OUT: Download PHHCE Restorer Hall Ticket Here

Punjab and Haryana Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the official website. Candidates can check the link below.

Punjab and Haryana Admit Card 2022 OUT: Punjab and Haryana High Court issued the admit cards to the candidates for the post of Restorer. Punjab and Haryana Admit Card Link is available on the website of the court which is highcourtchd.gov.in. Students can, now, download PHHCRE Admit Card and appear in the exam on the scheduled date and time.

Punjab and Haryana Admit Card Download Link

Punjab and Haryana High Court Restorer Exam 2022

Punjab and Haryana Restorer Exam will be conducted on 05 January 2023. The mode of exam is online. The computer-based Test comprising of questions on English Composition and General Knowledge. The exam will be conducted in the States of Punjab and Haryana.

There will be 120 questions in total. Each question will carry 0.25 marks with no negative marking and the test will be of 2 hours duration.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Restorer Exam Passing Marks 2022



The minimum mark required to clear the exam is 40 percent. Those who qualify in the exam will be called for the Practical test and interview.

How to Download Punjab and Haryana Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of Punjab and Haryana High Court i.e.highcourtchd.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Login into your account using your ‘USER ID’ and ‘PASSWORD’

Step 4: Download Punjab and Haryana High Court Restroter Admit Card

The court has invited online applications from 31 October to 21 November 2022. Punjab and Haryana Court is conducting the exam for the filling up of 35 vacant posts of Restorer on the establishment of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh.