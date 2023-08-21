Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Admit Card 2023 Soon: Download Hall Ticket on sssc.gov.in, Check Exam Pattern

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Admit Card 2023 Soon : The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts, under the High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) will soon release the admit card download link for the Clerk posts on its official website https://sssc.gov.in/. Check the download link.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Admit Card 2023 Soon: The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts, under the High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) will soon release the admit card for the Clerk posts on its official website. Punjab and Haryana High Court will be conducting the written exam for the post of Clerk from August 28, 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above post can download their admit card from the official website-https://sssc.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

According to media reports, Punjab and Haryana High Court will upload the admit card downloading link shortly on its official website. You can download your admit card soon from the official website, once the download link becomes active.



To download the Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Admit Card 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

It is noted that Punjab and Haryana High Court is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Clerk on August 28/29/31, 2023 across the state.

How To Download Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Admit Card 2023?

You can download your Clerk post admit card after visiting the official website. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download your admit card after following the steps given below.

Go to the official website of The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts, under the High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.)https://sssc.gov.in/-

Look for the "Login" link and click on it.

Provide your registration number and password in the appropriate fields.

Click the "SUBMIT" button.

The admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Download the admit card and print it out.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Exam 2023 Schedule

The Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts, under the High Court of Punjab and Haryana (S.S.S.C.) will be conducting the written exam for the Clerk posts on August 28/29/31, 2023 at various exam centers across the state. Candidates will get all the details regarding the written exam venue, exam pattern and others on their Admit Card.

Download Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page of the official website to download the hall ticket for the above posts. You will have to carry the essential photo identity card including PAN, AADHAR and others as mentioned in the notification.