Punjab Board PSEB 12th Punjabi Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the updated Class 12 Punjabi compulsory syllabus for the 2025-2026 academic session. Students seeking the Punjabi compulsory syllabus can find a free downloadable PDF in this article.

Simran Akhouri
Jul 3, 2025, 11:25 IST
Jul 3, 2025, 11:25 IST
Download the PSEB Punjabi Compulsory syllabus PDF

A thorough understanding and consistent review of the syllabus are crucial for excelling in board examinations, especially in subjects with unique nuances like Punjabi Compulsory. This article offers a comprehensive guide to the updated Punjabi Compulsory curriculum, providing clarity and assistance to students. To further support their learning, a free PDF of the complete syllabus is readily available, ensuring convenient access to this vital information.

By diligently studying the revised syllabus, students can efficiently structure their studies, allocate time to key topics, and dedicate sufficient attention to challenging areas, ultimately improving their performance in the board examinations. As we know board examinations represent a pivotal juncture in every student's academic journey. Far more than mere assessments of accumulated knowledge, they serve as comprehensive evaluations of understanding, analytical skills, and the ability to articulate thoughts effectively under pressure. These exams often determine future educational pathways, including admission to higher learning institutions and specific academic programs, thereby shaping career trajectories.

PSEB Class 12th Punjabi Compulsory Syllabus 2025-26

Below is the Punjab board class 12th Punjabi compulsory syllabus. Students can refer the image for details regarding the subject.

PC

PSEB Class 12th Punjabi Compulsory Marks Distribution 

The official syllabus of Punjabi Compulsory has also mentioned the marks distribution of the subject. Candidates can refer the table below to know the division of marks.

Structure

Marks

Theory

80

Practical

20

Total

100

Punjabi Elective Class 12th Syllabus Download

PBSE Class 12th Punjabi Elective Syllabus 2025 - Download Here

 

