PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Sanskrit Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 10 Sanskrit Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Download the PSEB Matric Sanskrit Model paper for the upcoming board examination of year 2023-24 and prepare well. Download PDF for free.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Sanskrit Model Test Paper 2024: Punjab School Education Board or PSEB has released the Sanskrit model paper for the academic session 2023-2024 for students preparing for their 10th-grade Sanskrit board exams. This model paper is an invaluable resource, offering students a clear understanding of the exam pattern and the types of questions likely to appear in the actual 2024 board exams. In this article, we have provided the model paper contents of PSEB 10th Sanskrit model paper as well as provided the direct download link to its PDF for free.

Punjab Board Class 10 Sanskrit Model Paper 2024

The PSEB Class 10 Sanskrit Model Paper 2023-24 is divided into two sections.

There are a total of 9 questions in the paper.

The exam is for 75 marks and 5 marks if for handwriting and presentation which make the total marks 80.

Time given for solving the paper is 3 hours.

Punjab Board Class 10 Sanskrit Model Paper 2024 PDF Download

