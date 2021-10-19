Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Punjab ETT Answer Key 2021 Released for 6635 Posts: Submit Objection @educationrecruitmentboard.com

Punjab ETT Answer Key 2021 has been released by Department of School Education, Punjab for the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) on educationrecruitmentboard.com. Submit Objection Here.

Created On: Oct 19, 2021 17:12 IST
Punjab ETT Answer Key 2021
Punjab ETT Answer Key 2021

Punjab ETT Admit Card 2021 Download: Department of School Education, Punjab, has released the answer key of the exam which was conducted on 16 October 2021, for the post of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT), on the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com. Candidates can download education recruitment board answer key for CODE A, CODE B, CODE C and CODE D through Punjab ETT Answer Key Link PDF available in this article.

Punjab ETT Answer Key Download Link

Punjab ETT Answer Key Notice

Such candidates who have any objection against any answer can submit their representation/objection through online mode by login into their account using their registration number and password or through the link below. The last date of submitting objection is 23 October 2021 upto 5 PM.

Punjab ETT Answer Key Objection Link

The school education shall also prepare the revised answer on the basis of objection. After final answer key, Punjab ETT Result shall be released. 

How to Download Punjab ETT Answer Key 2021 ?

  1. Visit the official website of Punjab Education Recruitment Board - educationrecruitmentboard.com
  2. Now, go to ‘Latest Recruitment’ Section
  3. A new page will open where you need to click on ‘Recruitment for 6635 posts of ETT Teachers - 2021’
  4. It will redirect you to an online recruitment portal for 6635 ETT Posts i.e. educationrecruitmentboard.com/ETT6635/
  5. Click on ‘ Download Answer Keys’
  6. Download Punjab ETT Answer Key PDF
  7. Submit Objection, if any

Education Recruitment Board of Punjab (PEB) had published a notice for recruitment of Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) under the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C Service Rules 2018 in the month of August 2021.

 

