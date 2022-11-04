Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Exam Date 2022 (Released) at sssc.gov.in, Download Schedule

High Court of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh has released the written exam date for the posts of Clerk on its official website -sssc.gov.in. Download PDF.

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Exam Schedule 2022 Update : High Court of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh has released the written exam date for the posts of Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana on its official website. The online written examination (Computer Based Test) for the post of Clerk will be conducted from 22 November 2022 onwards.

As per the short notice released, the online written examination (Computer Based Test) will be conducted on 22, 23 and 24 November 2022. The written exam will be comprising of General Knowledge and English Composition i.e. objective as well as Subjective. The online written exam is scheduled to be held at various

examination centres situated in the states including Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi and U.T. Chandigarh. Candidates can get all the relevant details including Examination Date, Time, Venue, etc in the E-Admit Card.

