Punjab Police Admit Card 2022 Updates: Check Exam Dates for Constable, SI and HC Posts

Punjab Police Admit Card 2022: Punjab Police has notified the exam dates for the post of Intelligence Assistant (In The Rank Of Constable), Head Constable and Sub Inspector on its website - punjabpolice.gov.in. The candidates who have applied for these posts in cadres of Investigation, Intelligence, District and Armed Police can check the post-wise exam date and time in the table given below:

Name of the Post Exam Date Exam Time Recruitment in the rank of Constable in cadres of Intelligence and Investigation 14 October 2022 9:00 am to 12:00 pm Recruitment in the rank of Head Constable in Investigation cadre 15 October 2022 Paper-1 – 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Paper-2 – 3:00 pm to 05:00 pm Recruitment in the rank of Sub-Inspector in cadres of Investigation, Intelligence, District and Armed Police 16 October 2022 Paper-I – 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Paper-II –3:00 pm to 05:00 pm

When will Punjab Police Admit Card Release?

The admit card shall also be released soon on the website of Punjab Police. We can expect the admit card this week.

The police department published the notification for filling up 794 vacancies for Intelligence Assistants (in the rank of Constable) in Intelligence Cadre and Constables in Investigation Cadre, 787 vacancies for Head Constable ) in the Investigation Cadre, and 473 vacancies for ‘Sub-Inspectors in the cadre of District Police, Armed Police and Investigation.