Punjab Police Constable 2021 Recruitment Notification Soon @punjabpolice.gov.in, Officials Confirmed News on Social Media

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police is soon going to release a notification for recruitment of Constable on its website -punjabpolice.gov.in and on major newspapers. A short notice regarding the recruitment has been released on official Facebook Handle of Punjab Police. As per the Punjab Police Short Notice, “Punjab Police is looking to recruit young men & women as constables. For correct details, candidates will have to see advertisement for recruitment which will be published soon on major newspapers and Punjab Police website”.

Punjab Police Website

According to the notice, 12th passed candidates are eligible to apply for Punjab Constable Posts. The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 28 years. Candidates who will apply successfully for the posts will be called for written test. Those who qualify in the written test will appear for Physical Screening Test. The screening will be qualifying in nature.

Candidates can check more details on Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 such as important dates, vacancy break-up, and other exact details once the notification is released. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for latest updates regarding the recruitment.

Punjab Police Constable Important Dates

Punjab Police Constable Notification Date to be released soon Starting Date for Punjab Police Constable Application to be announced Last Date for Punjab Police Constable Application to be announced Punjab Police Constable Exam Date to be announced

Punjab Police Constable Vacancy Details

Constable in District - to be released

Punjab Police Constable Eligibility Criteria



Educational Qualification:

12th passed or its equivalent

The candidates should have passed Punjabi at Matric Level or its equivalent

Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of

Written Test Physical Screening Test (PST)

Punjab Police Constable Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The questions shall be framed from following topics. Total number of questions and marks will be released on the official detailed notice

Mathematical/Reasoning/Logical Ability Language Skills (Punjabi/English) Basic Computer Knowledge Current Affairs and General Knowledge of India Basic Knowledge of Indian Constitution, Institution Basic Knowledge of Indian Constitution, Institutional of Indian Criminal Justice System etc.

Punjab Police Constable Exam PST

How to Apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on official website once the notification is released.