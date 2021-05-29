Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Punjab Police Constable 2021 Recruitment Notification Soon @punjabpolice.gov.in, Officials Confirmed News on Social Media

Punjab Police is soon going to release a notification for recruitment of Constable on its website -punjabpolice.gov.in and on major newspapers. Check educational qualification, age limit, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus and updates here

Created On: May 29, 2021 15:21 IST
Modified On: May 29, 2021 18:06 IST
Punjab Police Constable Recruitmen 2021
Punjab Police Constable Recruitmen 2021
Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police is soon going to release a notification for recruitment of Constable on its website -punjabpolice.gov.in and on major newspapers. A short notice regarding the recruitment has been released on official Facebook Handle of Punjab Police. As per the Punjab Police Short Notice, “Punjab Police is looking to recruit young men & women as constables. For correct details, candidates will have to see advertisement for recruitment which will be published soon on major newspapers and Punjab Police website”.

According to the notice, 12th passed candidates are eligible to apply for Punjab Constable Posts. The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 28 years. Candidates who will apply successfully for the posts will be called for written test. Those who qualify in the written test will appear for Physical Screening Test. The screening will be qualifying in nature.

Candidates can check more details on Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 such as important dates, vacancy break-up, and other exact details once the notification is released. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for latest updates regarding the recruitment.

Punjab Police Constable Important Dates

Punjab Police Constable Notification Date to be released soon
Starting Date for Punjab Police Constable Application to be announced
Last Date for Punjab Police Constable Application to be announced
Punjab Police Constable Exam Date to be announced

Punjab Police  Constable Vacancy Details

Constable in District - to be released

Punjab Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

12th passed or its equivalent

The candidates should have passed Punjabi at Matric Level or its equivalent

Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

Selection Process for Punjab Police Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of

  1. Written Test
  2. Physical Screening Test (PST)

Punjab Police Constable Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The questions shall be framed from following topics. Total number of questions and marks will be released on the official detailed notice

  1. Mathematical/Reasoning/Logical Ability
  2. Language Skills (Punjabi/English)
  3. Basic Computer Knowledge
  4. Current Affairs and General Knowledge of India
  5. Basic Knowledge of Indian Constitution, Institution
  6. Basic Knowledge of Indian Constitution, Institutional of Indian Criminal Justice System etc.

Punjab Police Constable Exam PST

How to Apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on official website once the notification is released.

FAQ

What is Punjab Police Constable Exam Date ?

The candidates would be able to check the exam date once the notification is released.

What is the last date for Punjab Police Constable Application ?

The last date of application shall be released soon

What is the starting date of Punjab Police Constable Jobs ?

The starting date shall be released soon
