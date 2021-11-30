Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021 (Out) for PMT PST at punjabpolice.gov.in, Check Download Steps Here

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021 (Out): Punjab Police has released the admit card for the conduct of Document Verification - PMT PST for recruitment to the post of constable in the district police cadre and Armed Police Cadre of the Punjab Police. The candidates who applied for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 against the advertisement number 02/2021 can download their admit cards through the official website of Punjab Police.

The schedule of the exam is given on the admit card. The candidates can download Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of Punjab Police.i.e.punjabpolice.gov.in. Click on the Admit Card. It will redirect you to the new page. Click on Login to enter the same credentials (Registration Number and User Password) used for filling up the Application Form. After Login with credentials below window will open, Candidate needs to click on Constable Tab and click on the Edit/View button as per the below image. On the new sub-window, as shown in the below image, the candidate needs to Click on Hall Ticket Tab then Select Assessment from the dropdown and click on the Search button. Click on the Download button. Once you click on the Download button then the e-Admit Card will download in PDF format.

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 4358 vacancies in the District Police Cadre & Armed Police Cadre of the Punjab Police. The candidates can directly download Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, pst pet, and interview.