Punjab Police Constable Result 2023: Check Latest Updates Here

Punjab Police Constable Result 2023 will be released soon on the official website i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download Punjab Police Constable PDF, and other details.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2023: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board is soon going to release the result of the written exam conducted for the post of Constable. The exam was held from 05 to 25 September. The answer key of the exam was released on 18 September. The last date for submitting an objection was 23 September 2023. Now, the police will upload the results of the candidates. The candidates can login into the official website and check the updates related to the result.

The candidates who will qualify for the exam will undergo a Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and a medical examination.

punjabpolice.gov.in Constable Result 2023 Overview

The result will be displayed in the form of a merit list. The details regarding the result are given below:

Name of the Organization Punjab Police Department Post Constable Vacancies 1,746 Punjab Police Constable Exam Date 2023 5th August to 14th September 2023 Punjab Police Constable Result Date 2023 to be released Selection Process Computer Based Test

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) Document Verification Medical Exam Official Website punjabpolice.gov.in

How to Download Punjab Police Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of Punjab police and click on ‘Recruitment’ section

Step 2: Select ‘Click Here for Punjab Police Recruitment Portal 2023’ and then ‘

POLICE CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE - 2023’

Step 3: Click on the result link ‘ LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR STAGE -II (PMT PST) IN DISTRICT AND ARMED CADRE’

Step 4: Check details of the selected candidates

The final selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in the Written Exam, PET, and Medical Examination.