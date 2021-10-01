Punjab Police Head Constable Answer Key 2021 @punjabpolice.gov.in: Check Download Link

Punjab Police Head Constable Answer Key 2021 has been released on punjabpolice.gov.in. Submit Objection, if any, on or before the last date.

Punjab Police Head Constable Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police has, recently, uploaded the answer key of the online exam for Head Constable (HC) Posts. Those who have participated Punjab Police HC Exam can download Punjab Police Answer Key from the official website - They can also find Punjab Police Head Constable Answer Key in this article below:

Participants are also invited to raise objection, if any, against Punjan Police HC Answer Key through online mode by paying Rs. 50 per objection. It is to be noted that, the candidate can raise objection only in Objection Tab before the last date.

How to Download to Download Punjab Police Constable Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the Punjab Police Recruitment Portal - iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021. Click on the ‘Login’ Link Enter your ‘Registration Number and User Password’ After Login, click on ‘Head Constable Tab’ and click on ‘Edit/View’ button. Click on ‘Question Paper and Answer Key Tab’ to view Question Paper and Answer Key Click on “Click Here” link to view or download the Question Paper and Answer Key for respective Exam Date, Shift and Series. Check answer Click on to “click to raise new Objection” to raise an objection. You can raise objection for 1 question at a time. To raise objection for more than 1 question please click on to “click to raise new Objection” again.

Punjab Police Head Constable Exam was conducted from 11 September to 20 September 2021. Online Applications were invited for recruitment of 787 Head Constable (HC) in the Investigation Cadre of Punjab Police.