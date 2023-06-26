Railway Jobs 2023 Without Any Exam: Check 3624 Apprentice Posts Recruitment Eligibility, Application Process

Railway Jobs 2023 Without Any Exam: Check the eligibility criteria, application and selection process for Western Railway recruitment of 3624 Apprentice posts.

Railway Jobs 2023 With NO EXAM: Western Railway is conducting online registration for the recruitment of the Apprentice posts from June 27 to July 26, 2023. Applications have been invited from interested Applicants for engagement as Act Apprentices against the 3624 slots notified for training in the designated Trades under the Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2021-22. Only eligible can submit their applications on RRC’s website -rrc-wr.com.

Below are the important dates of RRC WR Apprentice recruitment 2023:

RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

June 21, 2023

Opening Date and Time

June 27, 2023 (11:00 Hrs)

Closing Date and Time

July 26, 2023 (17:00 Hrs)

Western Railway Apprentice 3624 Vacancy Details

The Western Railways have notified the category-wise vacancies for all the apprentice posts in the official notification:

Category

Vacancies

General (UR)

1487

SC

532

ST

266

OBC

981

EWS

358

Total

3624

Let’s look at the division-wise vacancy details:

RRC WR Division Name

Total Post

BCT Division

745

BRC Division

434

ADI Division

624

RTM Division

415

RJT Division

165

BVP Division

206

PL W/Shop

392

MX W/Shop

77

BVP W/Shop

112

DHD W/Shop

263

PRTN W/Shop

72

SBI ENGG W/Shop

60

SBI Signal W/Shop

25

Head Quarter Officer

35

Grand Total

3624

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure that they are eligible to apply before filling out the application form online. Let’s look at the Western Railway Apprentice recruitment eligibility criteria in detail:

Western Railway Apprentice Age Limit 2023

The Applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on July 26, 2023.

Age

Years (As on July 26, 2023)

Minimum

15

Maximum

24

The following section consists of the category-wise age relaxations:

Category

Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD

10 years

Ex-serviceman

Additional 10 years for ex-servicemen to the extent of service rendered in Defense Forces plus 03 years provided they have put in a minimum of 6 months service at a stretch, except Ex-servicemen who have already joined the Govt. Service on the Civil side after availing the Ex-servicemen status for their engagement.

Western Railway Apprentice Educational Qualification 2023

The Applicants should have already passed the prescribed qualification on the date of issue of the Notification i.e. June 21, 2023, as under:-

Total

Educational Qualification

Educational Qualifications

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Technical Qualifications

ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.

Western Railway Apprentice Application Process

The Western Railway application process can be completed online mode only. Following are the basic prerequisites one should keep in mind while filling out the application form for apprentice posts.

How to Apply Online for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Step-1: Visit the official website of Western Railway - www.rrc-wr.com.

Step-2: Click on the new registration

Step-3: Fill in the details like name, community, DOB, employee ID, mobile number, and Email ID. Now, note down the registration number and password. 

After this, fill up the personal details, employment details, and educational qualifications, and then upload the required documents on the dashboard

Step-4: Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature

Photograph

Size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb-70 kb

Signature

size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb - 30kb

Step-5: Applicants are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the online application.

Category

Application Fee

General/EWS/ Male (OBC)

Rs. 100

SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants

Nil

Step-6: After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, choose the preferred category of the profile and then move to the final submission page.

Documents Required for Western Railway Apprentice Application Process 2023

Applicants are required to carefully fill in the correct details and upload all relevant documents as given below:

  • Aadhaar Card
  • SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet
  • Certificate for proof of date of birth (Standard 10 or it's equivalent certificate or mark sheet indicating date of birth or School Leaving Certificate indicating date of birth).
  • Consolidated ITI mark Sheet of all semesters of the trade in which applied / Provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.
  • National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.
  • Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC Applicants
  • Disability certificate, in case of PwBD Applicants
  • Discharge certificate / Serving certificate, in case of Applicants applied against Ex-Servicemen

Western Railway Apprentice Selection Process 2023 (No Exam)

Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. There will be no written test or viva. The selected applicants are required to undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 Year.

In case of direct recruitment from the Open Market to Posts / Categories in Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-Rs 56,900), Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) will be given preference in filling up 20% vacancies on qualifying the requisite norms notified by RRB/RRC.

FAQ

Q1: What are the application dates for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Western Railway is conducting online registration for the recruitment of the Apprentice posts from June 27 to July 26, 2023. 

Q2: What is the age limit for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

The applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on July 26, 2023.

Q3: What is the educational qualification for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board. ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.

