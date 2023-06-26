Railway Jobs 2023 Without Any Exam: Check 3624 Apprentice Posts Recruitment Eligibility, Application Process

Railway Jobs 2023 With NO EXAM: Western Railway is conducting online registration for the recruitment of the Apprentice posts from June 27 to July 26, 2023. Applications have been invited from interested Applicants for engagement as Act Apprentices against the 3624 slots notified for training in the designated Trades under the Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2021-22. Only eligible can submit their applications on RRC’s website -rrc-wr.com.
Below are the important dates of RRC WR Apprentice recruitment 2023:
|
RRC WR Apprentice Recruitment 2023
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
June 21, 2023
|
Opening Date and Time
|
June 27, 2023 (11:00 Hrs)
|
Closing Date and Time
|
July 26, 2023 (17:00 Hrs)
Western Railway Apprentice 3624 Vacancy Details
The Western Railways have notified the category-wise vacancies for all the apprentice posts in the official notification:
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
General (UR)
|
1487
|
SC
|
532
|
ST
|
266
|
OBC
|
981
|
EWS
|
358
|
Total
|
3624
Let’s look at the division-wise vacancy details:
|
RRC WR Division Name
|
Total Post
|
BCT Division
|
745
|
BRC Division
|
434
|
ADI Division
|
624
|
RTM Division
|
415
|
RJT Division
|
165
|
BVP Division
|
206
|
PL W/Shop
|
392
|
MX W/Shop
|
77
|
BVP W/Shop
|
112
|
DHD W/Shop
|
263
|
PRTN W/Shop
|
72
|
SBI ENGG W/Shop
|
60
|
SBI Signal W/Shop
|
25
|
Head Quarter Officer
|
35
|
Grand Total
|
3624
Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they are eligible to apply before filling out the application form online. Let’s look at the Western Railway Apprentice recruitment eligibility criteria in detail:
Western Railway Apprentice Age Limit 2023
The Applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on July 26, 2023.
|
Age
|
Years (As on July 26, 2023)
|
Minimum
|
15
|
Maximum
|
24
The following section consists of the category-wise age relaxations:
|
Category
|
Relaxation
|
OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
PwD
|
10 years
|
Ex-serviceman
|
Additional 10 years for ex-servicemen to the extent of service rendered in Defense Forces plus 03 years provided they have put in a minimum of 6 months service at a stretch, except Ex-servicemen who have already joined the Govt. Service on the Civil side after availing the Ex-servicemen status for their engagement.
Western Railway Apprentice Educational Qualification 2023
The Applicants should have already passed the prescribed qualification on the date of issue of the Notification i.e. June 21, 2023, as under:-
|
Total
|
Educational Qualification
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.
|
Technical Qualifications
|
ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.
Western Railway Apprentice Application Process
The Western Railway application process can be completed online mode only. Following are the basic prerequisites one should keep in mind while filling out the application form for apprentice posts.
How to Apply Online for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023?
Step-1: Visit the official website of Western Railway - www.rrc-wr.com.
Step-2: Click on the new registration
Step-3: Fill in the details like name, community, DOB, employee ID, mobile number, and Email ID. Now, note down the registration number and password.
After this, fill up the personal details, employment details, and educational qualifications, and then upload the required documents on the dashboard
Step-4: Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature
|
Photograph
|
Size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb-70 kb
|
Signature
|
size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb - 30kb
Step-5: Applicants are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the online application.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/EWS/ Male (OBC)
|
Rs. 100
|
SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants
|
Nil
Step-6: After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, choose the preferred category of the profile and then move to the final submission page.
Documents Required for Western Railway Apprentice Application Process 2023
Applicants are required to carefully fill in the correct details and upload all relevant documents as given below:
- Aadhaar Card
- SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet
- Certificate for proof of date of birth (Standard 10 or it's equivalent certificate or mark sheet indicating date of birth or School Leaving Certificate indicating date of birth).
- Consolidated ITI mark Sheet of all semesters of the trade in which applied / Provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.
- National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.
- Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC Applicants
- Disability certificate, in case of PwBD Applicants
- Discharge certificate / Serving certificate, in case of Applicants applied against Ex-Servicemen
Western Railway Apprentice Selection Process 2023 (No Exam)
Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared to take the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. There will be no written test or viva. The selected applicants are required to undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 Year.
In case of direct recruitment from the Open Market to Posts / Categories in Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-Rs 56,900), Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) will be given preference in filling up 20% vacancies on qualifying the requisite norms notified by RRB/RRC.