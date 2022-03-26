Railway Sports Quota Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @ner.indianrailways.gov.in

North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur is hiring 21 meritorious sportspersons for filling vacant posts of Group C. Check Online Application Link and Other Details Here.

Railway Sports Quota Recruitment 2022: North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur is inviting applications from candidates who are meritorious sportspersons for filling vacant posts of Group C. Interested candidates can apply for NER Recruitment 2022 from 26 March to 25 April 2022 at NER official website - ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates who played one of these games such as Cricket, Kabaddi, Basket Ball, Hockey, Volleyball, Hand Ball, Wrestling, Athletics and Weight Lifting, can submit NER Online Application 2022.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 5200-20200. Those possessing sports qualifications for the grade of the post Rs. 1900/2000 may also apply for the posts of Grade Pay Rs. 2400/2800.

Railway Sports Quota Notification

Railway Sports Quota Online Application Link

Railway Sports Quota Vacancy 2022

Total - 21

Railway Sports Quota Salary 2022

Eligibility Criteria for Railway Sports Quota Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th Class Passed

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

How to Apply for Railway Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Applications are available on NER Website from 26 March to 2 April 2022

Visit the official NER Website Go to ‘Contact Us / Recruitment’ Tab then ‘Recruitment’ - ‘RRC’ Click on ‘Sports Quota Recruitment' and then on 'Download' given against 'Link for Online Application for SQ Recruitment 2021-22' It will redirect you to a new page ‘https://www.nergkp.org/index_ner_rrc_sq_2021_2020.php’ Read and mark tick for instructions and click on ‘Click for Online Application’ Fill in personal details, educational, sports, and other details Upload documents and submit application Pay Fee

Application Fee: