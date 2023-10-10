Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for 635 Various Posts Online; Check all details

Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB) has issued a notification for 635 vacancies for various posts. Interested candidates can apply online by November 18, 2023. The online application window will be activated on 17 October 2023.

The minimum qualification and age criteria for the various posts are discussed in this article. Candidates must read the notification carefully before applying and candidates will be selected based on examination.

Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Overview

Below is the overview of the recruitment:

Post Name Senior Manager Manager Computer Programmer Banking Assistant Recruiting body Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB) Mode of application Online Selection process Written exam followed by document verification Vacancies 635 Application Start Date 17 October 2023 Last date of application 18 November 2023 Website rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Apex Bank recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 635 vacancies announced under Rajasthan Apex Bank recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies Are Released For Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 635 vacancies as mentioned in the notification published by the Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB). Candidates can check the vacancy details from the notification attached above. Below is a summary of the Vacancy details:

Post Name Vacancies Senior Manager 01 Manager 89 Computer Programmer 05 Banking Assistant 540 Total 635

What are the Application fees for Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/EWS: INR 600/-

SC/ST/OBC/ PWD: INR 400/-

How to Apply for Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment 2023?

Follow the simple steps below to apply for the various posts under Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB) :

Step 1: Candidates can click on the ‘Apply Link’ mentioned in the advertisement or visit the official website: sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now go to the recruitment portal and register for OTR.

Step 3: You can now log in and fill out the application.

Step 4: Click submit and print it out for further reference.

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Apex Bank Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the Rajasthan Apex examination 2023 are listed below:

Age limit 18-43 years Educational Qualification Senior Manager: MBA/ PGDBM Manager: Graduate Computer Programmer: Degree in Computer/ B.Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc. (CS/ IT) + 1 Yr. Exp. Banking Assistant: Graduate

Note: Candidates can read the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

What is the salary of a Rajasthan Apex Bank Employee?

The salaries of various posts are mentioned below, for a detailed salary annexure please refer to the notification: