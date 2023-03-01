Rajasthan Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Last Date to Apply Online Extended, Check Official Notification

The Secondary Education Department Rajasthan has extended the last date to apply for Assistant Teacher Exam 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Exam can check here last date and process to apply.

The Secondary Education Department Rajasthan has released a notification regarding the extension of last date to apply for the Rajasthan Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023. Earlier as per the official notification the last date to apply was 1 March 2023 which has been further extended till 16 March 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Rajasthan Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023 and have not applied till date have one more chance to apply from the link given below at - https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/

Candidates who want to apply for the Rajasthan Assistant Teacher (Rajasthan Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023) are requested to go through the official notifications and ensure their eligibility before applying.

Download Rajasthan Assistant Teacher TSP 2023 Notification PDF Here

Download Rajasthan Assistant Teacher NON TSP Notification PDF Here

Rajasthan Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Application Start Date: 31 January 2023

Last Date to Apply: 16 March 2023

How to Apply for Rajasthan Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan State Recruitment Portal at- https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the Ongoing Recruitment Section

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “ASSISTANT TEACHER, LEVEL - I AND ASSISTANT TEACHER LEVEL - II CONTRACTUAL RECRUITMENT, 2023”

Step 4: Click on Apply Now and apply through SSOID/Username and Password.

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully and submit the form.

Candidates can also apply from the Direct Link given below

Direct Link to Apply for Rajasthan Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023

Rajasthan Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 9712 vacancies for Rajasthan Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023 out of which 604 Vacancies are in TSP Area and 9108 vacancies in Non-TSP Area.

Rajasthan Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age Limit

Minimum age 21 years and Maximum age 40 years

Educational Qualifications

For Assistant Teacher Level 1- 50% Marks in Higher Secondary in English Medium, Diploma in Elementary Education, REET Level 1 Cleared(2021/2022)

For Assistant Teacher Level- 50% Marks in Graduation in Concerned Subject (Maths/English) in English Medium, B. Ed, or Diploma in Elementary Education, Rajasthan SET Exam Pass.

Candidates will be selected based on their percentage of marks and merit will be made accordingly. For details regarding age, vacancy, and other eligibility criteria check detail notifications. Candidates are advised to go through the notification properly and read all instructions carefully. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for further updates etc.






