Rajasthan Board 10th Model Papers 2020: RBSE Sample Papers for Class 10

Rajasthan Board model question papers are perfect for effective exam preparation. With these model question papers, students get to know number and format of questions to be asked in the board exam. These RBSE model papers also include important details like marking scheme, blue print and chapter-wise weightage for the upcoming board exam. Answer key is also provided in the end of the model question paper of each subject. Therefore, a careful analysis of the model papers released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will help class 10 students devise their exam preparations in an effective and organized manner.

We are providing here the latest model papers of all major subjects of RBSE Class 10. All the question papers are available in PDF format which can be easily downloaded from the links provided below and used for revision purpose before the annual board examination.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Model Papers: Download subject-wise papers from following links

Important Note: Model papers provided here are same as released by the Rajasthan Board in the year 2018. Board did not released any model papers for the current academic session, so questions papers in upcoming board exam will be more or less based on the format of the RBSE Model Papers 2018. However, if board publishes new model question papers before the Board Exam 2020, then we will update this article to bring you the latest model papers. Till then, students should refer the old model papers only to know the paper pattern and format of questions for RBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020.

