Rajasthan Board Class 10 Syllabus for Board Exam 2020 PDF

As students prepare for the upcoming board exams, it is quite essential that they have the complete knowledge of the latest syllabus of all relevant subjects. Knowing the details of prescribed topics and the weightage allotted to them makes it easy to plan your studies meticulously so that you can effectively prepare for your exams and obtain desired marks.

We are providing here the latest syllabus for Rajasthan Board Class 10. Syllabus of all major subjects of class 10 can be read and downloaded from here.

Main contents of Rajasthan Board Class 10th Syllabus are:

Unit-wise marks distribution

Topics and subtopics prescribed under each unit

Exam Paper pattern

RBSE Class 10th syllabus consists of five important subjects including Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi. Students must thoroughly check the detailed syllabus as the questions papers in upcoming RBSE 10th Board Exam will be entirely based on the latest syllabus.

RBSE Class 10 students may get the detailed syllabus from links provided below:

Importance of Rajasthan Board Class 10 Syllabus

RBSE syllabus gives a clear understanding of the course description and objective. It keeps students aware about the breakdown of marks. In fact, Class 10 syllabus by Rajasthan Board functions as a perfect learning tool for students and enables them to work in the right direction to perform well in their exams.

