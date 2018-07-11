RBSE Class 12th English Syllabus 2023: Download New Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023: English is a core subject in class 12 that students of all streams have to study. English is also the primary medium of instruction in most institutions of higher studies. Download here the RBSE class 12 English syllabus and examination scheme in pdf format.

RBSE Class 12th English Syllabus 2023: Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has released the new and revised syllabus for the 2023 Class 12 English exam.

English is a core subject in RBSE class 12 that students of all streams have to study. English is one of the medium of instructions in class 12 board exams and also in most higher studies institutions. Plus, with globalization, English has become an essential skill to master. Job interviews, entrance exams, meetings etc. are all conducted in English nowadays.

Class 12 is the final time many students will study English as a subject so it becomes even more important to prepare well and ace the RBSE board exams. RBSE class 12 English has two courses: compulsory (Code: 02) and literature (Code: 20).

Check below the Rajasthan Board class 12 English syllabus and examination scheme for the 2023 exams and download PDF.

RBSE English Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3:15 80 20 100

Area of Learning Marks Reading Writing Grammar Text book : Flamingo Supp. Book : Vistas 15 15 8 28 14

RBSE English Class 12th Syllabus 2023

SECTION A

1.Reading—Passages for comprehension— 15

Two unseen passages (about 700-900 words in all)

The passages will include two of the following—

(a) Factual passages e.g. instructions, descriptions, reports.

(b) Discursive passage involving opinion e.g. argumentative, persuasive or interpretative text.

(c) Literary passage e.g. extract from fiction, drama, poetry, essay or biography.

The details are as under—

Unseen Passages Testing Areas No. of words Marks Total Comprehension 1. Short answer type questions to test local, global and inferential comprehension, 2. Vocabulary—such as word formation and inferring meaning. 400-500 6 3 9 Comprehension Multiple Choice Question 300-400 6 6

(ii) A report on an event based on some verbal input or Translate the passage into Hindi—(about 100 words) 5

(iii) Letter— 6

(one out of two based on some verbal input)

The letters will include the following—

(a) Business or Official Letters (for making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for and giving information, placing order and sending replies).

(b) Letters to the editor on various social, national and international issues.

(c) Application for a job including CV (Curriculum Vitae)/Resume.

Grammar 8 Clauses (Noun Clauses, Adverb Clauses, Relative Clauses) 2 Synthesis 2 Phrasal Verbs (break, bring, carry, come, get, put, turn) 2 Prepositions of motion, time, space and mental attitude. 2

SECTION C

Text Books 42

Flamingo—Prose 14

(i) One extracts from different prose lessons included in Text Book (Approximately 100 words each)

4 comprehension questions testing local and global understanding and 2 questions on vocabulary—One testing the knowledge of similar word and the other testing the knowledge of opposite word. 6×1=6

(ii) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions based on the text to test global comprehension to be answered in about 80 words. 04

(iii) Two Short Answer Type Questions based on the lessons to be answered in about 20-25 words. 2×2 =04

Flamingo—Poetry 14

(i) One out of two reference to context from the prescribed poems. 06

(ii) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions based on the text to test global comprehension about 80 words. 04

(iii) Two Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 20-25 words.

2×2 =04

Vistas 14

(i) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions based on Supplementary Reader to test comprehension and extrapolation of theme, character and incidents about 80 words. 04

(ii) Two Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in about 20-25 words. 2×2 =04

(iii) Six Multiple Choice Questions. 6×1=06

The prescribed books for RBSE class 12 English course are NCERT’s Vistas and Flamingo (Compulsory) and Kaleidoscope and A Tiger for Malgudi (Literature).

You can check and download RBSE class 12 English syllabus 2023 PDF below.

