Rajasthan CET 2022 Graduate Level Exam Schedule & Important Instructions

Rajasthan CET 2022 Graduate level exam schedule has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). As per the schedule released for the Rajasthan CET (Common Eligibility Test), the exam is scheduled to be held on 7th January and 8th January 2023 for the Graduate level. The Rajasthan CET 2022 Admit Card has been released for download from 30th December 2022 onwards. Candidates can check the link provided below to download Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2022 Graduate Level.

Rajasthan CET 2022 Senior Secondary level is scheduled on 4th February, 5th February, and 11th February 2023. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan CET 2022 Graduate Level exam can check the exam schedule and shift timings below.

Amidst the ongoing chaos of covid-19, the Board has also prescribed a set of instructions for those going to write the Rajasthan CET (Graduate) examination. The Board has announced 2996 vacancies for the profiles admissible to the Graduate level.

Rajasthan CET 2022 Exam Schedule

The board has released the Rajasthan CET exam schedule along with the timing of the examination. With that, the e-admit card for the candidates has also been made available on the official website.

Exam Name Exam Date Exam Shift Exam Timing Rajasthan CET (Graduates) 7th January 2023 First Shift 9 am to 12 pm 7th January 2023 Second Shift 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm 8th January 2023 Third Shift 9 am to 12 pm 8th January 2023 Fourth Shift 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Rajasthan CET 2022 Important Exam Instructions

The Rajasthan CET examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 07 and 08, 2022. For ensuring the safe completion of the exam, the concerned board has released a set of instructions for the candidates. Candidates can go through the important instructions released for the Rajasthan CET exam as mentioned in the section below and stick to them on the exam day.

1. While going to write the Rajasthan CET exam, candidates will be required to carry the admit card, a coloured photograph (2.5 cmx2.5cm) one government-issued id proof (Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, Passport, Driving license), etc.

2. Candidates are asked to be present at the exam center at least 1.5 hours before the reporting time. This is suggested to complete the frisking process on time. The authorities will close the exam center gate one hour before the exam time after which no one will be allowed to enter. Hence, one should strictly adhere to the timings mentioned on the Rajasthan CET admit card.

3. Candidates are advised to stick to the covid safety guidelines released by the state government

4. It is mandatory to wear a face mask while going to write the exam. Candidates who are not found wearing one won’t be allowed to appear in the selection process

5. Candidates will not be allowed to carry anything other than a simple blue ball pen.

6. The authorities will make proper arrangements for hand sanitizer and body temperature measurement, the candidates are advised to assist the management in this process

7. Candidates who have availed scribe facility to write the Rajasthan CET examination have to submit an application form along with a medical certificate to the exam centre management office at least three days before the exam. If they fail to do this, then they won’t be allowed to take the help of a scribe.

Rajasthan CET Dress Code 2022

The concerned authorities have shared the Rajasthan CET dress codes instructions as well. Candidates while going for the examination are advised to adhere to these instructions to save them from disqualification.

1. Male candidates are not allowed to wear blazers, coats, ties, mufflers, etc to the exam hall. There should be no pockets in the shirt or t-shirts they are wearing. Female candidates have to refrain from wearing a full-sleeved kurta, shirt, etc. Clothes with big buttons, badges, or any other embellishments should also be avoided.

2. The candidates have to undergo frisking at the exam centre. Thus, they will be required to remove caps, sweaters, scarf, etc to ensure the process is smooth.

3. Female candidates are not allowed to wear jewelry pieces like earrings, bangles, rings, etc to the examination hall. Items such as sunglasses, big hats, belts, handbags, etc are also not allowed in the Rajasthan CET exam hall.

4. Candidates following the Sikh religion are allowed to wear their turban or carry a kirpan with them. However, they will be required to reach one hour and thirty minutes to complete the checking process.

5. It is compulsory to wear a face mask as per the covid-19 guidelines released by the state government.

Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2022 Graduate Level