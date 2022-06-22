Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Check Expected Cut-Off Marks (Category-wise & Post-wise)

Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board successfully conducted the Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam on 18th & 19th June 2022 for Basic Computer Teacher and Senior Computer Teacher posts. Candidates were able to make 125-135 good attempts with a Moderate difficulty of exam.

 

Updated: Jun 22, 2022 12:17 IST
Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Expected Cut Off Marks Category wise Post wise

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Cut Off 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) successfully conducted the Written Test on 18th & 19th June 2022 to fill up 10,157 vacancies of Computer Instructors of which there are 9862 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructor. There were two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II) in the Written Test. Candidates were able to make 125-135 good attempts with a Moderate difficulty of exam. Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam will be called for Document Verification.

In this article, we have shared the Rajasthan Computer Teacher Expected Cut-off 2022 (Category-wise & Post-wise).

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Calendar

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

1st February 2022

Online Application Start Date

8th February 2022

Online Application End Date

9th March 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card

10th June to 19th June 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Date

18th June & 19th June 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Pattern 2022

The Rajasthan Computer Instructor Written Exam will include two papers of 100 marks each and 100 multiple choice questions each. Both Paper-I and Paper-II will be held in shifts. Below we have shared the Marks, Number of Questions, and Duration of the Written Test.

Common Exam Pattern for Rajasthan Basic and Senior Computer Teacher posts

Papers

Marks Allotted

Number of Questions

Duration

Paper-I

100

100

2 Hours

Paper-II

100

100

2 Hours

Total

200

200

4 Hours

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Expected Cut Off Marks 2022

Category

RSMSSB Basic CI Cut Off Marks

(Paper-1 &2 Total 200 Marks)

RSMSSB Senior CI Cut Off Marks

(Paper-1 &2 Total 200 Marks)

General

65-70 Marks

70-75 Marks

SC/ST

55-60 Marks

60-65 Marks

MBC

60-65 Marks

65-70 Marks

OBC

65-70 Marks

70-75 Marks

EWS

65-70 Marks

70-75 Marks

PwD

55-60 Marks

60-65 Marks

