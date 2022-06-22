Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Check Expected Cut-Off Marks (Category-wise & Post-wise)

Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board successfully conducted the Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam on 18th & 19th June 2022 for Basic Computer Teacher and Senior Computer Teacher posts. Candidates were able to make 125-135 good attempts with a Moderate difficulty of exam.

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Cut Off 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) successfully conducted the Written Test on 18th & 19th June 2022 to fill up 10,157 vacancies of Computer Instructors of which there are 9862 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructor. There were two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II) in the Written Test. Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam will be called for Document Verification.

In this article, we have shared the Rajasthan Computer Teacher Expected Cut-off 2022 (Category-wise & Post-wise).

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Calendar

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 1st February 2022 Online Application Start Date 8th February 2022 Online Application End Date 9th March 2022 Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card 10th June to 19th June 2022 Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Date 18th June & 19th June 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Pattern 2022

The Rajasthan Computer Instructor Written Exam will include two papers of 100 marks each and 100 multiple choice questions each. Both Paper-I and Paper-II will be held in shifts. Below we have shared the Marks, Number of Questions, and Duration of the Written Test.

Common Exam Pattern for Rajasthan Basic and Senior Computer Teacher posts

Papers Marks Allotted Number of Questions Duration Paper-I 100 100 2 Hours Paper-II 100 100 2 Hours Total 200 200 4 Hours

Also Read: Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

RSMSSB Computer Instructor Expected Cut Off Marks 2022

Category RSMSSB Basic CI Cut Off Marks (Paper-1 &2 Total 200 Marks) RSMSSB Senior CI Cut Off Marks (Paper-1 &2 Total 200 Marks) General 65-70 Marks 70-75 Marks SC/ST 55-60 Marks 60-65 Marks MBC 60-65 Marks 65-70 Marks OBC 65-70 Marks 70-75 Marks EWS 65-70 Marks 70-75 Marks PwD 55-60 Marks 60-65 Marks

