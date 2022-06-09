Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam on 18th & 19th June: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam will be held on 18th & 19th June 2022. Check Paper-I and Paper-II Detailed Syllabus (Subjects & Topics) and Latest Exam Pattern.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Syllabus: The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be conducting the Written Test to fill up 10,157 vacancies of Computer Instructors of which there are 9862 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructor. There will be two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II) in the Written Test. More details below.

The Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card 2022 is yet to be released. Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam will be called for Document Verification. In this article, we have shared the Rajasthan Computer Teacher Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Calendar

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 1st February 2022 Online Application Start Date 8th February 2022 Online Application End Date 9th March 2022 Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card To Be Released Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Date 18th & 19th June 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Vacancy 2022

Post Name Non-TSP Area TSP Area Total Vacancies Basic Computer Instructor 8964 888 9852 Senior Computer Instructor 282 13 295 Total 9246 901 10147

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Pattern 2022

The Rajasthan Computer Instructor Written Exam will include two papers of 100 marks each and 100 multiple choice questions each. Both Paper-I and Paper-II will be held in shifts. Below we have shared the Marks, Number of Questions, and Duration of the Written Test.

Common Exam Pattern for Rajasthan Basic and Senior Computer Teacher posts

Papers Marks Allotted Number of Questions Duration Paper-I 100 100 2 Hours Paper-II 100 100 2 Hours Total 200 200 4 Hours

NOTE: There will be negative marking. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of the marks for a particular question will be deducted.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Syllabus 2022

The Rajasthan Computer Instructor Syllabus for both Paper-I and Paper-II for Basic Computer Instructor and Senior Computer Instructor is shared below. Candidates will be asked questions from the following topics in the Written Test as shared below:

Paper-1 Syllabus (Common for Basic & Senior Computer Instructor)

Papers Topics Paper-1 (i) Art & Culture, History, Geography, General Science, and Current Affairs of Rajasthan. (ii) General Ability includes: Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability.

Decision Making and Problem Solving.

General Mental Ability.

Basic Numeracy – Numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc. (Class X level)

Data Interpretation – Charts, Graphs, Tables, Data Sufficiency, etc. (Class X level)

Basic Computer Instructor Paper-2 Syllabus

Subjects & Topics (i) Pedagogy (ii) Mental Ability Decision making and Problem solving, Data Interpretation, Data Sufficiency, Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability, Major developments in the field of Information Technology. (iii) Fundamentals of Computer Overview of the Computer System including input – output devices, pointing devices, and scanner. Representation of Data (Digital versus Analog, Number System – Decimal, Binary & Hexadecimal), Introduction to Data Processing, Concepts of files and its types. (iii) Data Processing Word Processing (MS – Word). Spread Sheet Software (MS Excel). Presentation Software (MS Power Point), DBMS Software (MS – Access). (iv) Programming Fundamentals Introduction to C, C++, Java, DotNet, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine learning, Python and Block Chain, Principles and Programming Techniques, Introduction of Object Oriented Programming (OOPs) concepts, Introduction to “Integrated Development Environment” and its advantages. (v) Data structures and Algorithms Algorithms for Problem Solving. Abstract data types, Arrays as data structures, linked list v/s array for storage, stack and stack operations, queues, binary trees, binary search trees, graphs and their representations, sorting and searching, symbol table. Data structure using c & c++. (vi) Computer Organization and Operation System Basic Structure of Computers, Computer Arithmetic Operations, Central Processing Unit and Instructions, Memory Organization, I/O Organization, Operating Systems Overview, Process Management, Finding and processing files. (vii) Communication and Network Concepts Introduction to Computer Networks, Introduction: Networks layers/Models, Networking Devices, Fundamentals of Mobile Communication. (viii) Network Security Protecting Computer Systems from viruses & malicious attacks, Introduction to Firewalls and its utility, Backup & Restoring data, Networking (LAN & WAN), Security, Ethical Hacking. (ix) Database Management System An Overview of the Database Management, Architecture of Database System, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), Database Design, Manipulating Data, NoSQL Database Technologies, Selecting Right Database. (x) System Analysis and Design Introduction, Requirement Gathering and Feasibility Analysis, Structured Analysis, Structured Design, Object – Oriented Modelling Using UML, Testing, System Implementation and Maintenance, Other Software Development Approaches. (xi) Internet of things and its application Introduction of Internet Technology and Protocol, LAN, MAN, WAN, Search Services/Engines, Introduction to online & offline messaging, World Wide Web Browsers, Web publishing, Basic knowledge HTML, XML and Scripts, Creation & maintenance of Websites, HTML interactivity Tools, Multimedia and Graphics, Voice Mail and Video Conferencing, Introduction to e-Commerce.

Senior Computer Instructor Paper-2 Syllabus

Subjects & Topics (i) Pedagogy (ii) Mental Ability: Decision making and Problem solving, Data Interpretation, Data Sufficiency, Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability, Major developments in the field of Information Technology. (iii) Fundamentals of Computer: Number system, arithmetic operations, introduction to various categories of computer language, functional details of Input and Output devices. (iv) Programming Fundamentals: C, C++, Java, DotNet, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine learning, Python and Block Chain, programming, data types (Built in and user defined), Scope of variables, precedence of operators, control flow, functions, arrays pointers, structures and unions, enumerated data – types and file handling, command line arguments (v) Object Oriented Programming using C++ and JAVA: Objects and classes. Inheritance, polymorphism, event and exceptions handling, files and streams. (vi) Data structures and Algorithms: Abstract data types, Arrays as data structures, linked list v/s array for storage, stack and stack operations, queues, binary trees, binary search trees, graphs and their representations, sorting and searching, symbol table. (vii) Algorithms: Tree traversals, Branch and bound and greedy methods, complexity of algorithms. (viii) Digital Logic Systems: Boolean expressions, K – maps, TTL and CMOS logic families, combinational logic design using half/full adders, Sub tractors, and multiplexer, synchronous sequential system design (ix) Computer Organization and Architecture: Von – Neumann architecture of computers. Registers and micro operations, control logic, processor addressing and bus organization. Processor input / output and DMA. Memory organization and cache coherence. (x) Operating Systems: CPU scheduling, Deadlocks, Memory management, file systems, disk scheduling. Concept of Client server architecture in distributed environment and RPC. Process, threads and their synchronization. (xi) Real Time OS Clock synchronization and task scheduling, System initialization, booting and handling user accounts. Backup and restore, Bourne shell programming for Linux. (xii) Database Management System E – R models, Relational algebra, calculus and databases, Integrity constraints, triggers, normalization, and indexing. Transaction processing, concurrency control and Relational Database Management System (RDBMS). (xiii) Software Engineering Phases of System Development Life Cycle. System modelling. Software requirement specifications and DFDs. Introduction to software testing, software project management. (xiv) Data and computer networks Evolution of Networking, Data Communication terminologies, Transmission media, Network devices. TCP/IP & OSI/ISO reference models, functions of different layers, characteristics of physical media, multiplexing in the physical layer, medium access protocols, introduction to 802.3, 802.4, 802.5, 802.11 LAN technologies, IP protocol including routing and congestion control, TCP and UDP, DNS. (xv) Network Security Groups, rings and fields in finite space, Euler and Fermat’s theorem, primality testing, security services and mechanisms, symmetric and asymmetric encryption including DES, AES, IDEA, RSA algorithms, key management in symmetric and asymmetric encryption, message authentication and hashing, email security, viruses and trusted systems, Networking (LAN&WAN), Security, Ethical Hacking. (xvi) Basics of communication Channel capacity, attenuation, communication impairments, propagation of EM waves through free space (excluding free space models). PCM and delta modulation, WDM, brief introduction to GSM and CDMA based communication systems. (xvii) Web Development HTML/DHTML, Web Page Authoring Using HTML, Document Object Model Concept and Importance of Document Object Model, Dynamic HTML document and Document Object Model. Introduction to Cascading Style Sheet (CSS), Extensible Markup Language (XML), Basic of PHP and Java Script.

