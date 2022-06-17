Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam on 18th & 19th June 2022: Check 5 Best Last-Minute Tips, Shift Timings, Exam Instructions & COVID Guidelines

Download Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card 2022 Exam. Candidates must bring the call letter with photograph affixed along with currently valid Photo identity proof in original. Remember to follow social distancing mode of exam-related instructions.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Preparation Tips & Exam Instructions: The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will be conducting the Written Test to fill up 10,157 vacancies of Computer Instructors of which there are 9862 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructor. There will be two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II) in the Written Test. More details below.

The Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card 2022 is yet to be released. Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam will be called for Document Verification.

In this article, we have shared the Best 5 Preparation Tips, Shift Timings, Exam Instructions and COVID Guidelines for Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Calendar

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 1st February 2022 Online Application Start Date 8th February 2022 Online Application End Date 9th March 2022 Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card To Be Released Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Date 18th & 19th June 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Pattern 2022

The Rajasthan Computer Instructor Written Exam will include two papers of 100 marks each and 100 multiple choice questions each. Both Paper-I and Paper-II will be held in shifts. Below we have shared the Marks, Number of Questions, and Duration of the Written Test.

Common Exam Pattern for Rajasthan Basic and Senior Computer Teacher posts

Papers Marks Allotted Number of Questions Duration Paper-I 100 100 2 Hours Paper-II 100 100 2 Hours Total 200 200 4 Hours

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Shift Timings

Post Date of Exam Shift Timings Basic Computer Instructor 18th June 2022 (Saturday) (Morning) (Paper-I) 10.00 am to 12.00 noon 18th June 2022 (Saturday) (Evening) (Paper-II) 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm Senior Computer Instructor 19th June 2022 (Sunday) (Morning) (Paper-I) 10.00 am to 12.00 noon 19th June 2022 (Sunday) (Evening) (Paper-II) 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam: Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the four alternatives to a question, only one will be the correct answer. The total time for each paper will 2 Hours. Both papers will be set bilingually – Hindi & English.

2. Practice previous years’ question papers

Do not take up new topics. Candidates should solve as many previous years’ questions papers as possible. Focus on revising all important concepts, theories, formulas, important static GK and current affairs of Rajasthan, etc. Utilise the day before the exam for strengthening your strong areas, speed, accuracy. Set up a timer of 2 hours and solve papers to gauge your solving skills.

3. There will be negative marking

All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying 2 marks, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Candidates must fully satisfy themselves about the accuracy of the answer before darkening the appropriate circle on the OMR answer sheet.

4. Check Paper-wise Important Topics

Do not take up new topics. Candidates should focus on the revision of important topics. Candidates should not dive deep into topics they come across while revising the important topics. Try to stick to what you have learned throughout and avoid taking up new topics.

Revise all important Rajasthan-specific topics (Art & Culture, History, Geography, General Science, and Current Affairs of Rajasthan)

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates must bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call letter along with a photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together is to be submitted at the end of the exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Eat good mood-lifting food & keep calm. Sleeping for a minimum of 6-8 hours prior to the exam day is very important to keep yourself rejuvenated and it also helps in strengthening your memory power. On this exam day, start your day with a fresh mind, full of positive energy, and drink coffee on exam day to keep yourself awake and refreshed.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned inthe Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Follow the dress code for male and female candidates

Male candidates need to wear half sleeves shirt/t-shirt, pant, and rubber slippers. Female candidates need to wear salwar suit or suit, half sleeves kurta, and rubber slippers. Females need to tie their hand with a simple rubber hair band.

Candidates should avoid putting any kind of big ornamental buttons or brooch or jadau pins, flowers. Female candidates can only wear thin glass bangles. No other kind of ornament such as bangles, earrings, finger rings, bracelets will be allowed.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter wearing watch, sandal, socks, sunglasses, belt, handbag, hair pin, taabeej, cap, hat, scarf, shawl, muffler.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) Black ball point pens

(vi) Exam-related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) along with Latest Color Photography (2.5cm x 2.5cm) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

Items not allowed: Any type of pen other than blue ball pen, water bottle, purse, bag, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, writing pad, pen drive, rubber, log table, scanner, books, notebook, chits, whitener, mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphone, microphone, pager, weapons, communication devices.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)