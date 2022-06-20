Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 (18th & 19th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked

Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) successfully conducted the Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam for the posts of Basic Computer Teacher and Senior Computer Teacher.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) successfully conducted the Written Test to fill up 10,157 vacancies of Computer Instructors of which there are 9862 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructor. There will be two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II) in the Written Test. Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam will be called for Document Verification.

In this article, we have shared the Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Calendar

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 1st February 2022 Online Application Start Date 8th February 2022 Online Application End Date 9th March 2022 Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card 10th June to 19th June 2022 Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Date 18th June & 19th June 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Pattern 2022

The Rajasthan Computer Instructor Written Exam will include two papers of 100 marks each and 100 multiple choice questions each. Both Paper-I and Paper-II will be held in shifts. Below we have shared the Marks, Number of Questions, and Duration of the Written Test.

Common Exam Pattern for Rajasthan Basic and Senior Computer Teacher posts

Papers Marks Allotted Number of Questions Duration Paper-I 100 100 2 Hours Paper-II 100 100 2 Hours Total 200 200 4 Hours

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Shift Timings

Post Date of Exam Shift Timings Basic Computer Instructor 18th June 2022 (Saturday) (Morning) (Paper-I) 10.00 am to 12.00 noon 18th June 2022 (Saturday) (Evening) (Paper-II) 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm Senior Computer Instructor 19th June 2022 (Sunday) (Morning) (Paper-I) 10.00 am to 12.00 noon 19th June 2022 (Sunday) (Evening) (Paper-II) 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Papers Number of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Paper-I 100 65-70 Moderate Paper-II 100 60-65 Moderate Overall 200 125-135 Moderate

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 Paper-wise Questions Asked

Paper-I

Subjects No. of Question Difficulty Level Art & Culture of Rajasthan 8-10 Easy-Moderate History of Rajasthan 6-8 Moderate Geography of Rajasthan 11-13 Moderate Current Affairs of Rajasthan 9-11 Moderate Science 6-8 Easy-Moderate Logical Reasoning & Analytical Ability 20-22 Moderate Basic Numeracy 21-23 Moderate Data Interpretation 3-5 Moderate

Paper-II

Subject No. of Questions Difficulty Level Mental Ability 8-10 Easy Pedagogy 1-3 Easy Fundamentals of Computer 2-4 Moderate Programming Fundamentals 4-6 Moderate Webpage Languages 1-3 Moderate Data Processing 2-4 Moderate Data Structures & Algorithm 4-6 Moderate Operating System 3-5 Moderate Communication & Network Concepts 2-4 Moderate Network Security 2-4 Moderate Data Management System 3-5 Moderate System Analysis & Design 4-6 Moderate Internet 2-4 Moderate Data Processing 1 Moderate Miscellaneous 33-35 Moderate

Also Read: Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern