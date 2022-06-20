Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 (18th & 19th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked

Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) successfully conducted the Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam for the posts of Basic Computer Teacher and Senior Computer Teacher.

Updated: Jun 20, 2022 11:53 IST
Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022
Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) successfully conducted the Written Test to fill up 10,157 vacancies of Computer Instructors of which there are 9862 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructor. There will be two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II) in the Written Test. Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam will be called for Document Verification.

In this article, we have shared the Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Calendar

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

1st February 2022

Online Application Start Date

8th February 2022

Online Application End Date

9th March 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card

10th June to 19th June 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Date

18th June & 19th June 2022

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Pattern 2022

The Rajasthan Computer Instructor Written Exam will include two papers of 100 marks each and 100 multiple choice questions each. Both Paper-I and Paper-II will be held in shifts. Below we have shared the Marks, Number of Questions, and Duration of the Written Test.

Common Exam Pattern for Rajasthan Basic and Senior Computer Teacher posts

Papers

Marks Allotted

Number of Questions

Duration

Paper-I

100

100

2 Hours

Paper-II

100

100

2 Hours

Total

200

200

4 Hours

Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Shift Timings

Post

Date of Exam

Shift Timings

Basic Computer Instructor

18th June 2022 (Saturday)

(Morning) (Paper-I)

10.00 am to 12.00 noon

18th June 2022 (Saturday)

(Evening) (Paper-II)

2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Senior Computer Instructor

19th June 2022 (Sunday)

(Morning) (Paper-I)

10.00 am to 12.00 noon

19th June 2022 (Sunday)

(Evening) (Paper-II)

2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Papers

Number of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Paper-I

100

65-70

Moderate

Paper-II

100

60-65

Moderate

Overall

200

125-135

Moderate

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 Paper-wise Questions Asked

Paper-I

Subjects

No. of Question

Difficulty Level

Art & Culture of Rajasthan

8-10

Easy-Moderate

History of Rajasthan

6-8

Moderate

Geography of Rajasthan

11-13

Moderate

Current Affairs of Rajasthan

9-11

Moderate

Science

6-8

Easy-Moderate

Logical Reasoning & Analytical Ability

20-22

Moderate

Basic Numeracy

21-23

Moderate

Data Interpretation

3-5

Moderate

Paper-II

Subject 

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Mental Ability

8-10

Easy

Pedagogy

1-3

Easy

Fundamentals of Computer

2-4

Moderate

Programming Fundamentals

4-6

Moderate

Webpage Languages

1-3

Moderate

Data Processing

2-4

Moderate

Data Structures & Algorithm

4-6

Moderate

Operating System

3-5

Moderate

Communication & Network Concepts

2-4

Moderate

Network Security

2-4

Moderate

Data Management System

3-5

Moderate

System Analysis & Design

4-6

Moderate

Internet

2-4

Moderate

Data Processing

1

Moderate

Miscellaneous

33-35

Moderate

Also Read: Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

