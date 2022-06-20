Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 (18th & 19th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) successfully conducted the Written Test to fill up 10,157 vacancies of Computer Instructors of which there are 9862 vacancies of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 vacancies of Senior Computer Instructor. There will be two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II) in the Written Test. Candidates shortlisted in the Written Exam will be called for Document Verification.
In this article, we have shared the Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Questions Asked.
Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Calendar
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
1st February 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
8th February 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
9th March 2022
|
Rajasthan Computer Teacher Admit Card
|
10th June to 19th June 2022
|
Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Date
|
18th June & 19th June 2022
Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Pattern 2022
The Rajasthan Computer Instructor Written Exam will include two papers of 100 marks each and 100 multiple choice questions each. Both Paper-I and Paper-II will be held in shifts. Below we have shared the Marks, Number of Questions, and Duration of the Written Test.
Common Exam Pattern for Rajasthan Basic and Senior Computer Teacher posts
|
Papers
|
Marks Allotted
|
Number of Questions
|
Duration
|
Paper-I
|
100
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
Paper-II
|
100
|
100
|
2 Hours
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
4 Hours
Rajasthan Computer Teacher 2022 Exam Shift Timings
|
Post
|
Date of Exam
|
Shift Timings
|
Basic Computer Instructor
|
18th June 2022 (Saturday)
(Morning) (Paper-I)
|
10.00 am to 12.00 noon
|
18th June 2022 (Saturday)
(Evening) (Paper-II)
|
2.30 pm to 4.30 pm
|
Senior Computer Instructor
|
19th June 2022 (Sunday)
(Morning) (Paper-I)
|
10.00 am to 12.00 noon
|
19th June 2022 (Sunday)
(Evening) (Paper-II)
|
2.30 pm to 4.30 pm
Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts
|
Papers
|
Number of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Paper-I
|
100
|
65-70
|
Moderate
|
Paper-II
|
100
|
60-65
|
Moderate
|
Overall
|
200
|
125-135
|
Moderate
Rajasthan Computer Teacher Exam Analysis 2022 Paper-wise Questions Asked
Paper-I
|
Subjects
|
No. of Question
|
Difficulty Level
|
Art & Culture of Rajasthan
|
8-10
|
Easy-Moderate
|
History of Rajasthan
|
6-8
|
Moderate
|
Geography of Rajasthan
|
11-13
|
Moderate
|
Current Affairs of Rajasthan
|
9-11
|
Moderate
|
Science
|
6-8
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Logical Reasoning & Analytical Ability
|
20-22
|
Moderate
|
Basic Numeracy
|
21-23
|
Moderate
|
Data Interpretation
|
3-5
|
Moderate
Paper-II
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Mental Ability
|
8-10
|
Easy
|
Pedagogy
|
1-3
|
Easy
|
Fundamentals of Computer
|
2-4
|
Moderate
|
Programming Fundamentals
|
4-6
|
Moderate
|
Webpage Languages
|
1-3
|
Moderate
|
Data Processing
|
2-4
|
Moderate
|
Data Structures & Algorithm
|
4-6
|
Moderate
|
Operating System
|
3-5
|
Moderate
|
Communication & Network Concepts
|
2-4
|
Moderate
|
Network Security
|
2-4
|
Moderate
|
Data Management System
|
3-5
|
Moderate
|
System Analysis & Design
|
4-6
|
Moderate
|
Internet
|
2-4
|
Moderate
|
Data Processing
|
1
|
Moderate
|
Miscellaneous
|
33-35
|
Moderate
