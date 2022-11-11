Rajasthan Government Job Fair 2022: Apply From Today for 14000+ Vacancies

Rajasthan Government Job Fair 2022: The Department of Information Technology and Communication of Rajasthan is organizing a jobs fair for the youth. Register Here.

Rajasthan Government Job Fair 2022: The Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan is organizing an employment fair named ‘Digifest-Job fair- 2022’ for more than 14000 vacancies. This fair will be conducted on 11, 12, and 13 November 2022 from 9 am to 6 pm at Government Polytechnic College, Residency Road, IT, Jodhpur. In order to participate in the job fair candidates are required to register themselves on the official website of the department which IS 'itjobfair.rajasthan.gov.in'. There will no charges for registration. The direct link is also given below.

Unskilled/experienced / semi-skilled candidates from all fields can participate in the fair including IT and Consultancy, Agriculture, Handicrafts, Electronics, Textiles, IT Hardware/Software, Education, Health, Banking, Hospitality, RIICO, Manufacturing, Media etc. Around seventy thousand candidates have registered till now.

Companies to participate in Job Fair

Approx 250 companies are going to participate in the fair namely:

E&Y

KPMG

Infosys

G4S

Mahindra Finance

Muthoot Finance

Reliance Jio

Vodafone

Axis

L&T

Spark Minda

Bajaj Motors

Infosys BPO

Essel Propack

DB Corp

Taj Hari

AurionPro

Idea Infinity

Bhavan Cybertech

Genus

Adani Green

Suzlon

AU Finance

IIFL

Genpact

Club Mahindra

Quess Corp etc.

Your original documents can be seen by the company at the time of the interview. So you can keep them with you at your convenience.

According to the reports, more than 20 thousand youth are expected to be benefitted from this fair. Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot shall also be present in this special fair.

How to Register for Rahasthab Government Job Fair ?

Go to the website of the Rajasthan DigiFest ‘itjobfair.rajasthan.gov.in’ Click on the ‘Job Seeker Registration Form’ given at the right side A new page will be opened where you provide the details Submit the details Alternatively, you can also register yourself using the ‘QR Facility’ available on the homepage

Principal Secretary of, the Information Technology and Communications Department, Akhil Arora informed that Digifest is being organized in Jodhpur after Jaipur to showcase the technological innovations on behalf of the department.

Rajasthan Government Job Fair Registration Link