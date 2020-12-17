Rajasthan High Court Screening Date 2020 for Chauffeur/Driver Posts Released @hcraj.nic.in, Exam on Jan 23

Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur Screening Date 2020: Rajasthan High Court has released the Screening Test date for direct recruitment to the posts of Chauffeur and Driver on its official website. All such candidates applied for these posts can check the Screening Test date available on the official website of Rajasthan High Court-hcraj.nic.in.

As per the short notice released by Rajasthan High Court, the screening test the post of Chauffeur/Driver is scheduled to be held on 23 January 2021.

The notification further says," ln continuation to the Notice No. 680 dated 23.1,1,.2020, it is notified to all concerned that the Screening Test for Direct Recruitment to the post of Chauffeur for the establishment of Rajasthan High court and Driver for Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Rajasthan state Legal services Authority & District courts, will be held on 23.01.2021 (Saturday). The Schedule for the Test and Admit Cards of the candidates will be uploaded soon on the official website of the Rajasthan High Court."

Candidates who have applied for the post of Chauffeur/Driver for the establishment of Rajasthan High court and Driver for Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Rajasthan state Legal services Authority & District courts are advised to visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court for latest update in this regards. You can check the short notification available on the official website of Rajasthan High Court. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Rajasthan High Court had earlier published the recruitment notification for the post of Chauffeur for the establishment of Rajasthan High court and Driver for Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Rajasthan state Legal services Authority & District courts for filling up 72 vacancies. Candidates who will qualify in the written test will called for personal interview.