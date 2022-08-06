Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: 2756 Vacancies for Clerk, JA and JJA Posts

Rajasthan High Court is hiring 2756 Vacancies for Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA) & Clerk Grade II. Candidates can check the important dates and vacancy details here.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) is soon going to fill 2756 vacancies for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA) & Clerk Grade II in numerous departments including Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, State Legal Service Authority, District Court and District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat. Out of these vacancies, 2058 vacancies will be filled for Clerk Posts, 320 are for JJA Posts, and 378 vacancies will be filled for JA Posts.

According to the reports, the online application process will begin on 22 August 2022 under this recruitment. Candidates who are interested in this opportunity can apply on or before 22 September 2022.

After the selection, they will be required to serve as a Probationer Trainee in the pay scale of RS. 14600 per month for two months. After the training, they will be placed in the scale of Rs. 20800-65900 per month.

More details regarding the job notification will be available in the detailed notification. Candidates are advised to wait for the notification and track the official website (hcraj.nic.in)  for the latest updates.

Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2022

Post Name

Total Post

Junior Judicial Assistant (Rajasthan High Court)

320

Clerk Grade II (Rajasthan State Judicial Academy)

04

Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority)

18

Clerk Grade II (Non TSP) District Court

1985

Clerk Grade II (TSP) District Court

69

Junior Assistant Non TSP (District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat

343

Junior Assistant TSP (District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat)

17

Category-wise Vacancy Details

Department

Post

Area

Gen

EWS

SC

ST

OBC

Saharia

MBC

Total

Rajasthan High Court

Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA)

NA

116

32

51

38

67

0

16

320

Rajasthan State Judicial Academy

Clerk Grade 2

NA

04

0

0

0

0

0

0

04

 State Legal Service Authority

Junior Assistant

NA

15

01

0

02

0

0

0

18

District Court

Clerk Grade 2

Non TSP

738

228

315

249

337

09

109

1985

TSP

27

02

05

35

0

0

0

69

District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat

Junior Assistant

Non TSP

166

25

45

38

55

03

11

343

TSP

09

0

0

08

0

0

0

17

Rajasthan High Court Recrutiment 2022 Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 22 August 2022 (Expected)
  • Last Date of Online Application - 22 September 2022 (Expected)
  • RHC Exam Date - to be announced  

Rajasthan High Court Recrutiment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should be a graduate of any university established by law in India or equivalent exam of any university recognized by the govt
He/She must have basic knowledge of Computer. More details regarding the educational qualification, age limit and others shall be notified later.

How to Apply for RHC Recrutiment 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the court i.e. hcraj.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment' Section and then on 'Online Application Link'

Step 3: Fill your details

Step 4: Submit your application 

Step 5: Take a print out of the application 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

6 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.