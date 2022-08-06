Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: 2756 Vacancies for Clerk, JA and JJA Posts

Rajasthan High Court is hiring 2756 Vacancies for Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA) & Clerk Grade II. Candidates can check the important dates and vacancy details here.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) is soon going to fill 2756 vacancies for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA) & Clerk Grade II in numerous departments including Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, State Legal Service Authority, District Court and District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat. Out of these vacancies, 2058 vacancies will be filled for Clerk Posts, 320 are for JJA Posts, and 378 vacancies will be filled for JA Posts.

According to the reports, the online application process will begin on 22 August 2022 under this recruitment. Candidates who are interested in this opportunity can apply on or before 22 September 2022.

After the selection, they will be required to serve as a Probationer Trainee in the pay scale of RS. 14600 per month for two months. After the training, they will be placed in the scale of Rs. 20800-65900 per month.

More details regarding the job notification will be available in the detailed notification. Candidates are advised to wait for the notification and track the official website (hcraj.nic.in) for the latest updates.

Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2022

Post Name Total Post Junior Judicial Assistant (Rajasthan High Court) 320 Clerk Grade II (Rajasthan State Judicial Academy) 04 Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority) 18 Clerk Grade II (Non TSP) District Court 1985 Clerk Grade II (TSP) District Court 69 Junior Assistant Non TSP (District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat 343 Junior Assistant TSP (District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat) 17

Category-wise Vacancy Details

Department Post Area Gen EWS SC ST OBC Saharia MBC Total Rajasthan High Court Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) NA 116 32 51 38 67 0 16 320 Rajasthan State Judicial Academy Clerk Grade 2 NA 04 0 0 0 0 0 0 04 State Legal Service Authority Junior Assistant NA 15 01 0 02 0 0 0 18 District Court Clerk Grade 2 Non TSP 738 228 315 249 337 09 109 1985 TSP 27 02 05 35 0 0 0 69 District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat Junior Assistant Non TSP 166 25 45 38 55 03 11 343 TSP 09 0 0 08 0 0 0 17

Rajasthan High Court Recrutiment 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 22 August 2022 (Expected)

Last Date of Online Application - 22 September 2022 (Expected)

RHC Exam Date - to be announced

Rajasthan High Court Recrutiment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should be a graduate of any university established by law in India or equivalent exam of any university recognized by the govt

He/She must have basic knowledge of Computer. More details regarding the educational qualification, age limit and others shall be notified later.

How to Apply for RHC Recrutiment 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the court i.e. hcraj.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment' Section and then on 'Online Application Link'

Step 3: Fill your details

Step 4: Submit your application

Step 5: Take a print out of the application