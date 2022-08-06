Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: 2756 Vacancies for Clerk, JA and JJA Posts

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) is soon going to fill 2756 vacancies for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA) & Clerk Grade II in numerous departments including Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, State Legal Service Authority, District Court and District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat. Out of these vacancies, 2058 vacancies will be filled for Clerk Posts, 320 are for JJA Posts, and 378 vacancies will be filled for JA Posts.
According to the reports, the online application process will begin on 22 August 2022 under this recruitment. Candidates who are interested in this opportunity can apply on or before 22 September 2022.
After the selection, they will be required to serve as a Probationer Trainee in the pay scale of RS. 14600 per month for two months. After the training, they will be placed in the scale of Rs. 20800-65900 per month.
More details regarding the job notification will be available in the detailed notification. Candidates are advised to wait for the notification and track the official website (hcraj.nic.in) for the latest updates.
Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2022
|
Post Name
|
Total Post
|
Junior Judicial Assistant (Rajasthan High Court)
|
320
|
Clerk Grade II (Rajasthan State Judicial Academy)
|
04
|
Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority)
|
18
|
Clerk Grade II (Non TSP) District Court
|
1985
|
Clerk Grade II (TSP) District Court
|
69
|
Junior Assistant Non TSP (District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat
|
343
|
Junior Assistant TSP (District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat)
|
17
Category-wise Vacancy Details
|
Department
|
Post
|
Area
|
Gen
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Saharia
|
MBC
|
Total
|
Rajasthan High Court
|
Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA)
|
NA
|
116
|
32
|
51
|
38
|
67
|
0
|
16
|
320
|
Rajasthan State Judicial Academy
|
Clerk Grade 2
|
NA
|
04
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
04
|
State Legal Service Authority
|
Junior Assistant
|
NA
|
15
|
01
|
0
|
02
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
District Court
|
Clerk Grade 2
|
Non TSP
|
738
|
228
|
315
|
249
|
337
|
09
|
109
|
1985
|
TSP
|
27
|
02
|
05
|
35
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
69
|
District Legal Services Authorities including Taluka Legal Services Committees and Lok Adalat
|
Junior Assistant
|
Non TSP
|
166
|
25
|
45
|
38
|
55
|
03
|
11
|
343
|
TSP
|
09
|
0
|
0
|
08
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
17
Rajasthan High Court Recrutiment 2022 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 22 August 2022 (Expected)
- Last Date of Online Application - 22 September 2022 (Expected)
- RHC Exam Date - to be announced
Rajasthan High Court Recrutiment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidate should be a graduate of any university established by law in India or equivalent exam of any university recognized by the govt
He/She must have basic knowledge of Computer. More details regarding the educational qualification, age limit and others shall be notified later.
How to Apply for RHC Recrutiment 2022 ?
Step 1: Go to the official website of the court i.e. hcraj.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment' Section and then on 'Online Application Link'
Step 3: Fill your details
Step 4: Submit your application
Step 5: Take a print out of the application