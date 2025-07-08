Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Police Constable Books 2025: Check Subject Wise Best Recommended Books for Preparation

Choosing the right Rajasthan Police Constable books 2025 is important for cracking the Exam. This article lists the most recommended books for Reasoning, General Knowledge, Rajasthan GK, and Laws related to women and children. It also offers preparation strategies, study tips, and answers to common questions to help candidates clear the exam.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 8, 2025, 16:02 IST
Rajasthan Police Constable Books 2025
Rajasthan Police Constable Books 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Books 2025: Choosing the right books is important for candidates who are preparing for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam. Candidates make sure they select the best study materials that cover the complete syllabus clearly and effectively. Many candidates often feel confused about which Rajasthan Police Constable books to choose. 

We have put together a list of the recommended books to help you prepare confidently for the Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti 2025.

Rajasthan Police Constable Books 2025

Candidates need the right books to prepare well for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025. Good books help understand the syllabus clearly and practice important questions. Candidates must choose the best Rajasthan Police Constable books that explain the topics before starting their studies. Many candidates are unsure about which books to buy. 

Rajasthan Police Constable Books 2025 Subject Wise

Candidates preparing for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 must choose the right books as the first step toward success. The written exam is the first stage of recruitment, and passing it is essential to move on to the next rounds.

Below listed the best Rajasthan Police Constable books recommended by experienced teachers and successful candidates to help you get ready. These books cover all the important topics of the syllabus and will boost your exam preparation.

Also Check:

Rajasthan Police Constable Salary

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Books for General Intelligence & Reasoning

Strengthening reasoning skills is crucial for the written test. The books listed below cover verbal, non-verbal, and analytical reasoning in detail  to boost your score.

Book Title

Author/Publisher

A New Approach to Reasoning (Verbal, Non-Verbal & Analytical)

B.S. Sijwali, Indu Sijwali

Analytical Reasoning

M.K. Pandey

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

R.S. Aggarwal

Reasoning for General Competition

KD Campus

Rajasthan Police Constable Books for General Knowledge, General Awareness, and General Science

General Knowledge is a key part of the exam. The following books help you stay updated with current events, important facts, and scientific concepts to answer GK questions with confidence in the exam.

Book Title

Author/Publisher

GS Set for General Competition

KD Campus

Lucent’s General Knowledge

Lucent Publication

Manorama Yearbook

Mammen Mathew

Rajasthan Police Constable Books for History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Culture and Arts

This section tests your understanding of Rajasthan’s rich history, culture, and geography. The books below explain these topics in simple language and provide in-depth knowledge to help you score well.

Book Title

Author/Publisher

NCERT Textbooks (Class 9 and 10)

NCERT

RBD Rajasthan Art and History (राजस्थान का इतिहास और संस्कृति री बात)

Hukam Chand Jain, Hanuman Meena

GBD Cultural Heritage of Rajasthan

Rajeev Sharma, Tripti Biswas

Rajasthan Police Constable Books for Crime Against Women and Children

This topic is an important part of the Rajasthan Police syllabus. Books below cover laws, rules, and protections related to women and children. It ensures candidates understand this critical subject thoroughly for the exam.

Book Title

Author/Publisher

Arihant Rajasthan Police Constable Guide

Arihant

Rajasthan Police Constable Guide with Women & Children Legal Provisions, Computer Book, Solved Papers (Hindi)

MockRace

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती (Hindi)

MockRace

How to Prepare for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam?

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam preparation requires a clear plan, the right study materials, and consistent practice. The following are strategies to help you crack the exam.

  • Candidates should go through the latest Rajasthan Police Constable exam pattern and syllabus. 

  • Use the best Rajasthan Police Constable books for each subject like Reasoning, General Knowledge, Rajasthan GK, and Law related to women and children. 

  • Prepare a daily study routine that covers every subject. Give extra time to difficult topics. 

  • Rajasthan Police exams give special importance to Rajasthan GK. Read NCERTs and state-level books to build a strong base in this area.

  • Solve previous year question papers and take regular mock tests to improve speed and accuracy. 

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News