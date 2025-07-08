Rajasthan Police Constable Books 2025: Check Subject Wise Best Recommended Books for Preparation

Rajasthan Police Constable Books 2025: Choosing the right books is important for candidates who are preparing for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam. Candidates make sure they select the best study materials that cover the complete syllabus clearly and effectively. Many candidates often feel confused about which Rajasthan Police Constable books to choose.
We have put together a list of the recommended books to help you prepare confidently for the Rajasthan Police Constable Bharti 2025.
Rajasthan Police Constable Books 2025
Rajasthan Police Constable Books 2025 Subject Wise
Candidates preparing for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 must choose the right books as the first step toward success. The written exam is the first stage of recruitment, and passing it is essential to move on to the next rounds.
Below listed the best Rajasthan Police Constable books recommended by experienced teachers and successful candidates to help you get ready. These books cover all the important topics of the syllabus and will boost your exam preparation.
Rajasthan Police Constable Books for General Intelligence & Reasoning
Strengthening reasoning skills is crucial for the written test. The books listed below cover verbal, non-verbal, and analytical reasoning in detail to boost your score.
|
Book Title
|
Author/Publisher
|
A New Approach to Reasoning (Verbal, Non-Verbal & Analytical)
|
B.S. Sijwali, Indu Sijwali
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
M.K. Pandey
|
Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Reasoning for General Competition
|
KD Campus
Rajasthan Police Constable Books for General Knowledge, General Awareness, and General Science
General Knowledge is a key part of the exam. The following books help you stay updated with current events, important facts, and scientific concepts to answer GK questions with confidence in the exam.
|
Book Title
|
Author/Publisher
|
GS Set for General Competition
|
KD Campus
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
Lucent Publication
|
Manorama Yearbook
|
Mammen Mathew
Rajasthan Police Constable Books for History, Geography, Economy, Polity, Culture and Arts
This section tests your understanding of Rajasthan’s rich history, culture, and geography. The books below explain these topics in simple language and provide in-depth knowledge to help you score well.
|
Book Title
|
Author/Publisher
|
NCERT Textbooks (Class 9 and 10)
|
NCERT
|
RBD Rajasthan Art and History (राजस्थान का इतिहास और संस्कृति री बात)
|
Hukam Chand Jain, Hanuman Meena
|
GBD Cultural Heritage of Rajasthan
|
Rajeev Sharma, Tripti Biswas
Rajasthan Police Constable Books for Crime Against Women and Children
This topic is an important part of the Rajasthan Police syllabus. Books below cover laws, rules, and protections related to women and children. It ensures candidates understand this critical subject thoroughly for the exam.
|
Book Title
|
Author/Publisher
|
Arihant Rajasthan Police Constable Guide
|
Arihant
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Guide with Women & Children Legal Provisions, Computer Book, Solved Papers (Hindi)
|
MockRace
|
राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती (Hindi)
|
MockRace
How to Prepare for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam?
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam preparation requires a clear plan, the right study materials, and consistent practice. The following are strategies to help you crack the exam.
-
Candidates should go through the latest Rajasthan Police Constable exam pattern and syllabus.
-
Use the best Rajasthan Police Constable books for each subject like Reasoning, General Knowledge, Rajasthan GK, and Law related to women and children.
-
Prepare a daily study routine that covers every subject. Give extra time to difficult topics.
-
Rajasthan Police exams give special importance to Rajasthan GK. Read NCERTs and state-level books to build a strong base in this area.
-
Solve previous year question papers and take regular mock tests to improve speed and accuracy.
