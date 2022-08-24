Rajasthan Police Constable Final Answer Key 2022 Released: Result Link Soon @www.police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Final Answer Key 2022 has been released on the official website i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Direct Link Here.

Rajasthan Police Constable Final Answer Key 2022: Good News! Rajasthan Police has issued the final answer key o Rajasthan Police Recruitment Examination 2021 for the post of Constable on its official website on 24 August 2022. This exam was held on 13 May, 14 May, 15 May, 16 May and 02 July 2022 across the state of Rajasthan. Now, students can check the rectification in the answer key and calculate their probable result with the help of Rajasthan Police Final Answer Key. Without wasting any time, they can check Rajasthan Police Constable Final Answer Key Link just below:

The answer key has been prepared for A, B,C ,D, E, F,G and H Series. It contains the question number along with correct answer in a PDF format.

What is the Rajasthan Police Result Date ?

The police board can release the result PDF any time soon on the website. You are advised to keep a track of the provided link for the latest updates.

Rajasthan Police Result 2022

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Final Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the police i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the final answer key link provided on the website

Step 3: Download Rajasthan Police Constable Final Answer Key 2022

Step 4: Take a print of the answer key and save it for future reference

In this exam, lakhs of students have appeared on multiple dates. The result was expected today on the official website. However, the police announced the final answer key which indicates the result can be uploaded anytime soon.