Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 (Date and Time): Download Final Answer Key

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 is expected soon on its official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in. And Candidates can check the date and time of the Rajasthan Police Constable in this article. and stay here to know when will Rajasthan Police Exam Result announce.

Rajasthan Police Result 2022: Rajasthan Police is soon expected to release the result of the Constable Written Exam 2022. However, the police have published the Rajasthan Police Final Answer Key PDF on its website. Candidates can download Rajasthan Police Final Answer Key from the official website i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police Final Answer Key

Students who are waiting for Rajasthan Police Constable Result PDF are advised to keep a track of this page for the latest updates. The result is not uploaded yet and there is no official information regarding the same. We will provide Rajasthan Police Result Link, once uploaded on

Rajasthan Police Result Website

Rajasthan Police Recruitment Website

According to media reports, the result for all the districts will be declared by Friday.

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam was held from 13 to 16 May 2022. Due to the leak of the 14 May 2022 Paper, the exam was re-conducted on 02 July 2022. Around 18 Lakhs students have appeared in the Rajasthan Police Exam 2022.

After the declaration of the result today, the police are expected to start the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from the first or second week of September for the shortlisted candidates.

The successful candidates will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Measurement Test (PST).

Rajasthan Police Board will prepare a district-wise list of the candidates qualified for the exam The PDF will contain the roll number and names of the students.