Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022: Rajasthan Police Constable Result Expected Today at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 will be expected soon on its official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Check process to download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 here.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 (Expected Today): Rajasthan Police will soon declare the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 on its official website. As per media reports, the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 will be available soon on its official website. However, there is no official confirmation has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Police. Candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Police Exam can check the Rajasthan Police result from the officia website, once it is uploaded on its official website.

It is noted that Rajasthan Police had conducted the written exam for the post of Constables from 13 May to 16 May 2022. Rajasthan Police Exam was conducted in about 470 centres in 32 districts of the state. It is to be noted that, more than 18 lakhs candidates have applied for this recruitment, against 4438 vacancies.

In order to qualify for this exam, the candidates must score 40% marks. However, if you belong to SC or ST category, then 36% marks are required. The candidates who would qualify the written exam will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

As per the media reports, it has been said that Rajasthan Police result 2022 will be declared shortly on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Constable posts should keep watching the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in for result updates.

You can download the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 from the official website once it is uploaded.

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022: Check Steps