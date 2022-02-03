JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police is hiring 67 Constable Posts through Sportsquota.  Check Vacancy, Qualification, Selection Process, and Other Details.

Created On: Feb 3, 2022 22:20 IST
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Rajasthan Police is inviting online applications for recruitment of Constable, through Sportsquota under 2% reservation of Rajsthan Police Constable Recruitment for 4588 Posts, on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Sports Quota Recruitment on recruitment postal i.e. recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 03 February to 28 February 2022.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Notification Download

Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 03 February 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2022

Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy Details

Constable - 67 Posts through Sports Quota

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Police Constable

Educational Qualification:

  • District Police / IB  - 12th Passed
  • Police Telecom 12th Passed with Physics and Maths/ Computer
  • RAC/ MBC Battalion - 10th Passed

Selection Process for Rajasthan Police Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Document Verification
  2. Sports Trials
  3. Physical Measurement (PMT)
  4. Medical Examination

How to Apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Applications are invited on the official website of Rajasthan Recruitment - https://recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Application Fee:

  • Gen/ OBC/ MBC - Rs. 500/-
  • EWS/ OBC (NCL) - Rs. 400/-

FAQ

How many vacancies are available under Rajasthan Sports Quota Recruitment 2022?

67

What is Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be announced later.

What is the last date for Rajasthan police sports quota vacancy 2022 ?

28 Feb 2022
