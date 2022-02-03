Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police is hiring 67 Constable Posts through Sportsquota. Check Vacancy, Qualification, Selection Process, and Other Details.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Rajasthan Police is inviting online applications for recruitment of Constable, through Sportsquota under 2% reservation of Rajsthan Police Constable Recruitment for 4588 Posts, on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Sports Quota Recruitment on recruitment postal i.e. recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 03 February to 28 February 2022.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Notification Download

Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 03 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2022

Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy Details

Constable - 67 Posts through Sports Quota

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Police Constable

Educational Qualification:

District Police / IB - 12th Passed

Police Telecom 12th Passed with Physics and Maths/ Computer

RAC/ MBC Battalion - 10th Passed

Selection Process for Rajasthan Police Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Document Verification Sports Trials Physical Measurement (PMT) Medical Examination

How to Apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Applications are invited on the official website of Rajasthan Recruitment - https://recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Application Fee: