Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Notification: Rajasthan Police is inviting online applications for recruitment of Constable, through Sportsquota under 2% reservation of Rajsthan Police Constable Recruitment for 4588 Posts, on police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Sports Quota Recruitment on recruitment postal i.e. recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 03 February to 28 February 2022.
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Notification Download
Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 03 February 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2022
Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy Details
Constable - 67 Posts through Sports Quota
Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Police Constable
Educational Qualification:
- District Police / IB - 12th Passed
- Police Telecom 12th Passed with Physics and Maths/ Computer
- RAC/ MBC Battalion - 10th Passed
Selection Process for Rajasthan Police Constable Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Document Verification
- Sports Trials
- Physical Measurement (PMT)
- Medical Examination
How to Apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Sports Quota Recruitment 2022 ?
Online Applications are invited on the official website of Rajasthan Recruitment - https://recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in/.
Application Fee:
- Gen/ OBC/ MBC - Rs. 500/-
- EWS/ OBC (NCL) - Rs. 400/-