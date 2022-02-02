Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022: Apply Online for 32000 Primary/Upper Primary Vacancies

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022
Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022: The Rajasthan Elementary Education Department has released the official notification for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 for 32000 Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers. Interested REET Qualified candidates can apply online for Rajasthan Teacher 2022 till 9th February 2022. A total of 32000 vacancies under TSP and Non-TSP areas. Of the total 32000 vacancies, there are 15500 vacancies for Primary Level and 16500 vacancies for Upper Primary Level. In this article, we have shared Rajasthan Teacher 2022 (TSP/Non-TSP) Important Dates, Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process, Salary, and How to Apply.

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Important Dates

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Events

Important Dates

Application Start Date

10th January 2022

Application End Date

9th February 2022

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Post

Educational Qualification

Age Limit

Primary Level I Teacher

12th passed with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR 12th passed with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002

OR

12th passed with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.El.Ed Degree.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18 to 40 years

Upper Primary Level II Teacher

Graduation with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR Graduation with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002.

OR

12th with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.El.Ed Degree / BA BED / BSc BED.

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Vacancies

Rajasthan Teacher Primary Level I

Posts

Vacancy Details

TSP

General (3500 Vacancies), Special (60 Vacancies)

Non-TSP

General (11500 Vacancies), Special (440 Vacancies)

Total

15500 Vacancies

Rajasthan Teacher Upper Primary Level II

Posts

Vacancy Details

Subject Wise Vacancy Details

TSP

General (2580 Vacancies),

Special (55 Vacancies)

 

Subject Name

General

Special

Total

English

870

13

883

Hindi

380

13

393

Sanskrit

214

3

217

Urdu

6

0

6

Social Studies

485

13

498

Science / Math

625

13

638

Non-TSP

General (13420 Vacancies), Special (445 Vacancies)

Subject Name

General

Special

Total

English

4330

95

4425

Hindi

1930

102

2032

Sanskrit

976

33

1009

Urdu

309

12

321

Punjabi

175

6

181

Sindhi

10

1

11

Social Studies

2515

101

2616

Science / Math

3175

95

3270

Total

16500 Vacancies

 

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Selection Process

The selection process for Rajasthan Teacher 2022 is based on the marks obtained in the REET Exam and Merit List. REET qualified candidates who apply for the Rajasthan Teacher 2022 (Primary & Upper Primary) will be shortlisted on the basis of their results in the REET 2021 Exam.

For candidates applying in the Primary Level 1, the REET 2021 Results will account for 100 per cent weightage in making the merit list. For candidates applying in the Upper Primary Level 2, the REET 2021 Results will account for 90 per cent weightage and the academic results will account for 10 per cent weightage in making the merit list.

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Salary

Candidates shortlisted in the Rajasthan Teachers 2022 (Primary & Upper Primary) and posted in probation period for 2 years during which they will be paid Rs 23700. However, during the probation period, they will not be eligible for any allowances such as dearness allowance, house rent allowance, city compensation allowance, special pay, etc.

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 How to Apply

Interested REET Qualified candidates can apply online on the official website of the Rajasthan Elementary Education Department (http://sso.rajasthan.gov.in) or from the link provided below from 10th January 2022 till 9th February 2022 (till 12 am night).

Application Fee

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS 

Rs. 100/-

NCL OBC 

Rs. 70/-

SC / ST / PH / Saharia

Rs. 60/-

Rajasthan Teacher Notification 2022 PDF

Posts

Level-1 (TSP) Notification PDF

Level-1 (Non-TSP) Notification PDF

Level-2 (TSP) Notification PDF

Level-2 (Non-TSP) Notification PDF

Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022 Apply Online

FAQ

Q1 What is the last date to apply for Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022?

9th February 2022 is the last date to apply for Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022.

Q2 How many vacancies are there in Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022?

A total of 32000 vacancies under TSP and Non-TSP areas, of which there are 15500 vacancies for Primary Level and 16500 vacancies for Upper Primary Level.

Q3 What is the age limit for Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022?

18 to 40 years is the age limit for Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022.

Q4 What is the salary for candidates selected in the Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022?

Candidates shortlisted in the Rajasthan Teachers 2022 (Primary & Upper Primary) and posted in probation period for 2 years during which they will be paid Rs 23700.

Q5 What is the selection procedure for Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022?

The selection process for Rajasthan Teacher 2022 is based the marks obtained in the REET Exam and Merit List. REET qualified candidates who apply for the Rajasthan Teacher 2022 (Primary & Upper Primary) will be shortlisted on the basis of their results in the REET 2021 Exam.
