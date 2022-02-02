Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022: Apply Online for 32000 Primary/Upper Primary Vacancies

Rajasthan Primary & Upper Primary Teacher 2022: The Rajasthan Elementary Education Department has released the official notification for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 for 32000 Primary Teachers and Upper Primary Teachers. Interested REET Qualified candidates can apply online for Rajasthan Teacher 2022 till 9th February 2022. A total of 32000 vacancies under TSP and Non-TSP areas. Of the total 32000 vacancies, there are 15500 vacancies for Primary Level and 16500 vacancies for Upper Primary Level. In this article, we have shared Rajasthan Teacher 2022 (TSP/Non-TSP) Important Dates, Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process, Salary, and How to Apply.

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Important Dates

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 10th January 2022 Application End Date 9th February 2022

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Post Educational Qualification Age Limit Primary Level I Teacher 12th passed with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR 12th passed with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002 OR 12th passed with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.El.Ed Degree. 18 to 40 years Upper Primary Level II Teacher Graduation with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR Graduation with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002. OR 12th with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.El.Ed Degree / BA BED / BSc BED.

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Vacancies

Rajasthan Teacher Primary Level I

Posts Vacancy Details TSP General (3500 Vacancies), Special (60 Vacancies) Non-TSP General (11500 Vacancies), Special (440 Vacancies) Total 15500 Vacancies

Rajasthan Teacher Upper Primary Level II

Posts Vacancy Details Subject Wise Vacancy Details TSP General (2580 Vacancies), Special (55 Vacancies) Subject Name General Special Total English 870 13 883 Hindi 380 13 393 Sanskrit 214 3 217 Urdu 6 0 6 Social Studies 485 13 498 Science / Math 625 13 638 Non-TSP General (13420 Vacancies), Special (445 Vacancies) Subject Name General Special Total English 4330 95 4425 Hindi 1930 102 2032 Sanskrit 976 33 1009 Urdu 309 12 321 Punjabi 175 6 181 Sindhi 10 1 11 Social Studies 2515 101 2616 Science / Math 3175 95 3270 Total 16500 Vacancies

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Selection Process

The selection process for Rajasthan Teacher 2022 is based on the marks obtained in the REET Exam and Merit List. REET qualified candidates who apply for the Rajasthan Teacher 2022 (Primary & Upper Primary) will be shortlisted on the basis of their results in the REET 2021 Exam.

For candidates applying in the Primary Level 1, the REET 2021 Results will account for 100 per cent weightage in making the merit list. For candidates applying in the Upper Primary Level 2, the REET 2021 Results will account for 90 per cent weightage and the academic results will account for 10 per cent weightage in making the merit list.

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 Salary

Candidates shortlisted in the Rajasthan Teachers 2022 (Primary & Upper Primary) and posted in probation period for 2 years during which they will be paid Rs 23700. However, during the probation period, they will not be eligible for any allowances such as dearness allowance, house rent allowance, city compensation allowance, special pay, etc.

Rajasthan Teacher 2022 How to Apply

Interested REET Qualified candidates can apply online on the official website of the Rajasthan Elementary Education Department (http://sso.rajasthan.gov.in) or from the link provided below from 10th January 2022 till 9th February 2022 (till 12 am night).

Application Fee

Category Application Fee General / OBC / EWS Rs. 100/- NCL OBC Rs. 70/- SC / ST / PH / Saharia Rs. 60/-