RBI Assistant Main Exam 2020 Postponed, RBI Assistant Main Exam Date to Announce Soon @rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant Main Exam 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the mains exam for the post of Assistant which was scheduled to be held on 29 March 2020 (Sunday). An official notification has been published on official website of RBI www.rbi.org.in. RBI Assistant Mains New Exam Date shall be announced soon @rbi.org.in.

As per the official website “in view of threat of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in the larger interest of candidate’s safety and well-being, the online Main examination has been postponed. The fresh date/s for the examination will be announced later on Bank’s website”

RBI Assistant Main Exam Postponed Official Update

The bank will also release the Assistant Main Exam Admit Card on its official website before the conduct of RBI Assistant Mains Exam. All candidates who are qualified in RBI Assistant Exam can download RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card, once released, from official website www.rbi.org.in using their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

RBI Assistant Prelims exam was held on 14 and 15 February 2020 and RBI Assistant Prelims Result was announced on 03 March 2020 on RBI official website. Yesterday, RBI had uploaded the RBI Assistant Prelims Score Card for the candidates who had appeared in the exam. Candidates can download RBI Assistant Score Card through the link given below using their Registration No /Roll No and Password / DOB. RBI Assistant Marks Link is active upto 13 June 2020.

The candidates are advised to check regularly Bank’s website https://www.rbi.org.in for further details and updates.