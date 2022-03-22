RBI Grade B 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

RBI Grade B 2022: Check Syllabus Subject-wise, Post-wise, Paper-wise and Latest Exam Pattern for 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers General, DEPR, and DSIM.

RBI Grade B 2022 Syllabus: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be able to apply online for RBI Grade B 2022 from 28th March 2022 to 18th April 2022 upto 6 PM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B 2022 Detailed Syllabus Subject-wise, Post-wise, Paper-wise and Latest Exam Pattern.

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Dates 28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted General Awareness 80 80 25 Minutes Reasoning 60 60 45 Minutes English Language 30 30 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Subject Type of Paper No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues 50% Objective Type 50% Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) Objective – 30 Descriptive – 6 Total - 36 Objective – 50 Descriptive – 50 Total - 100 Objective – 30 Descriptive – 90 Total - 120 Paper II: English (Writing Skills) Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) 3 100 90 Minutes Paper-III: Finance and Management 50% Objective Type 50% Descriptive (answers to be typed with the help of the keyboard) Objective – 30 Descriptive – 6 Total - 36 Objective – 50 Descriptive – 50 Total - 100 Objective – 30 Descriptive – 90 Total - 120

NOTE: All question papers (in both the Phases, except the test of English) will be set bilingually in Hindi and English.

For both Paper I and III Objective Questions (some questions carry 2 marks each and some carry 1 mark each).

For Paper I and III Descriptive Paper, 6 questions will be asked of which candidates will be required to attempt 4 questions. (2 of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks each). In case, candidate answers more than 4 questions in descriptive, first 4 shall be evaluated.

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR* Phase 1 - Paper - I - Online Exam Phase 2- Paper - II & III Online/Written Exam

* Department of Economic and Policy Research

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper-I Objective Type (on Economics) 62 120 minutes 100 Total 100

NOTE: For wrong answers, there will be negative marking. The extent of negative marks will be 1/3 marks for 1 mark questions, 1/2 marks for 2 marks questions, 1 mark for 3 marks questions and 2 marks for 4 marks questions for all sections.

Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Economics) (Question paper displayed on computer, answers to be written on paper) 5 180 minutes 100 Paper-III English – Descriptive (To be typed with help of keyboard) 3 90 minutes 100 Total 300

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM@ Phase 1 - Paper - I - Online Exam Phase 2 - Paper - II & III Online/Written Exam

@ Department of Statistics and Information Management

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper-I Objective Type (on Statistics) 20 120 minutes 100 Total 100

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 5/3 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Statistics) (Question paper displayed on computer, answers to be written on paper) 5 180 minutes 100 Paper-III English – Descriptive (To be typed with help of keyboard) 3 90 minutes 100 Total 300

RBI Grade B 2022 Syllabus (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Phase-1 Syllabus

General Awareness Reasoning English Language Quantitative Aptitude Static GK Inequality Reading Comprehension Speed, Distance and Time Current Affairs Direction and Distance Grammar Ratio and Proportion Banking Terms/ Banking Abbreviations Coding-Decoding Error Spotting Average Indian Banking, Types & Functions of Banks Blood Relations Para Jumble Time and Work RBI & its Monetary Policy Puzzle & Arrangement Fill in the Blanks Percentage Govt Schemes & Polices Ordering and Ranking Vocabulary Speed, Distance and Time Money Market in India Linear Arrangement Sentence Framing Permutation and Combination Economic Planning Circular Arrangement Trigonometry Inflation Data Sufficiency Algebra Bills Machine Input Output Data Interpretation Finance Commissions Syllogism Mensuration Taxes on Income & Expenditure Verbal Reasoning Set Theory Union Budget Probability

Phase-2 Syllabus

Subject Syllabus Paper-I: Economic and Social Issues • Growth and Development – Measurement of growth: National Income and per capita income – Poverty Alleviation and Employment Generation in India – Sustainable Development and Environmental issues. • Indian Economy – Economic History of India - Changes in Industrial and Labour Policy, Monetary and Fiscal Policy since reforms of 1991 – Priorities and recommendations of Economic Survey and Union Budget – Indian Money and Financial Markets: Linkages with the economy – Role of Indian banks and Reserve Bank in the development process - Public Finance - Political Economy - Industrial Developments in India- Indian Agriculture - Services sector in India. • Globalization – Opening up of the Indian Economy – Balance of Payments, Export-Import Policy – International Economic Institutions – IMF and World Bank – WTO – Regional Economic Co- operation; International Economic Issues • Social Structure in India – Multiculturalism – Demographic Trends – Urbanization and Migration – Gender Issues – Social Justice: Positive Discrimination in favour of the under privileged – Social Movements – Indian Political System – Human Development – Social Sectors in India, Health and Education. Paper II: English (Writing Skills) The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expression and understanding of the topic. Paper-III: Finance and Management a) Financial System 1. Regulators of Banks and Financial Institutions 2. Reserve Bank of India- functions and conduct of monetary policy 3. Banking System in India – Structure and concerns, Financial Institutions – SIDBI, EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, etc, Changing landscape of banking sector. 4. Impact of the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-08 and the Indian response b) Financial Markets Primary and Secondary Markets (Forex, Money, Bond, Equity, etc.), functions, instruments, recent developments. c) General Topics 1. Risk Management in Banking Sector 2. Basics of Derivatives 3. Global financial markets and International Banking – broad trends and latest developments. 4. Financial Inclusion 5. Alternate source of finance, private and social cost-benefit, Public-Private Partnership 6. Corporate Governance in Banking Sector, role of e-governance in addressing issues of corruption and inefficiency in the government sector. 7. The Union Budget – Concepts, approach and broad trends 8. Inflation: Definition, trends, estimates, consequences, and remedies (control): WPI, CPI - components and trends; striking a balance between inflation and growth through monetary and fiscal policies. 9. FinTech d) Management • Fundamentals of Management & Organizational Behaviour: Introduction to management; Evolution of management thought: Scientific, Administrative, Human Relations and Systems approach to management; Management functions and Managerial roles; Nudge theory Meaning & concept of organizational behaviour; Personality: meaning, factors affecting personality, Big five model of personality; concept of reinforcement; Perception: concept, perceptual errors. Motivation: Concept, importance, Content theories (Maslow’s need theory, Alderfers’ ERG theory, McCllelands’ theory of needs, Herzberg’s two factor theory) & Process theories (Adams equity theory, Vrooms expectancy theory). Leadership: Concept, Theories (Trait, Behavioural, Contingency, Charismatic, Transactional and Transformational Leadership; Emotional Intelligence: Concept, Importance, Dimensions. Analysis of Interpersonal Relationship: Transactional Analysis, Johari Window; Conflict: Concept, Sources, Types, Management of Conflict; Organizational Change: Concept, Kurt Lewin Theory of Change; Organizational Development (OD): Organisational Change, Strategies for Change, Theories of Planned Change (Lewin’s change model, Action research model, Positive model). • Ethics at the Workplace and Corporate Governance: Meaning of ethics, why ethical problems occur in business. Theories of ethics: Utilitarianism: weighing social cost and benefits, Rights and duties, Justice and fairness, ethics of care, integrating utility, rights, justice and caring, An alternative to moral principles: virtue ethics, teleological theories, egoism theory, relativism theory, Moral issues in business: Ethics in Compliance, Finance, Human Resources, Marketing, etc. Ethical Principles in Business: introduction, Organization Structure and Ethics, Role of Board of Directors, Best Practices in Ethics Programme, Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct, etc. Corporate Governance: Factors affecting Corporate Governance; Mechanisms of Corporate Governance Communication: Steps in the Communication Process; Communication Channels; Oral versus Written Communication; Verbal versus non-verbal Communication; upward, downward and lateral communication; Barriers to Communication, Role of Information Technology.

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR

Name of Paper Syllabus Economics (Paper I & II) Standard of papers on Economics would be that of Master's Degree examination in Economics of any Central University in India Suggested reading material: RBI publications viz., Annual Report, Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, Monetary Policy Report and the Financial Stability Report and the Economic Survey published by the Government of India over the previous two years English (Paper III) The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expression and understanding of the topic.

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM

Name of Paper Syllabus Paper I Probability: Definition of Probability, Standard distribution, Large and small sample theory, Analysis of Variance, Estimation, Testing of Hypotheses, Multivariate analysis and Stochastic Processes Paper II (i) Probability and Sampling, (ii) Linear Models and Economic Statistics, (iii) Statistical Inference: Estimation, Testing of hypothesis and Non-parametric Test, (iv) Stochastic Processes, (v) Multivariate analysis and (vi) Numerical Analysis and Basic Computer Techniques. There will be sufficient choice for candidates to attempt the required number of questions from any three or more of the above six groups. Paper III English: The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expression and understanding of the topic.

Note: Standard of papers would be that of Master's Degree examination of any Central University in India.