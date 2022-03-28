RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Dates. Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Procedure, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply

RBI Grade B 2022 Registration Starts Today on 28th March 2022. Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Procedure, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply for 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers General, DEPR, and DSIM.

RBI Grade B 2022: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online for RBI Grade B 2022 from 28th March 2022 to 18th April 2022 upto 6 PM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Procedure, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply for 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers General, DEPR, and DSIM.

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Dates 28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2/ Paper I, II, III) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card) RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria.

Nationality

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or (v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with intention of permanently settling in India.

NOTE: A candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should possess a certificate of eligibility that has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 28th March 2022. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualifications, the upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively.

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

Category Age Relaxation SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years Physically Handicapped 10 years Physically Handicapped + OBC 13 years Physically Handicapped + SC/ST 15 years

Educational Qualification

Posts Minimum Educational Qualifications (as on 28th March 2022): 1. Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - (General) • Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation / Equivalent technical qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years. Note: • Any such full-time course from a recognised University / Institute that is taken after Class XIIth and is at least of 3 years’ duration/ candidates possessing professional and technical qualifications which are recognised by the Government as equivalent to professional and technical graduation will be eligible for admission to the examination. • Candidates who have passed the Final Examination for Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India may also apply for the post. OR • Any such full-time course from a recognised University / Institute that is taken after graduation and is at least of 2 years’ duration / recognised by the Government as equivalent to post graduation will be eligible for admission to the examination. 2. Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR Essential: a. A Master's Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute; OR b. PGDM/ MBA Finance with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute; OR c. Master’s Degree in Economics in any of the sub-categories of economics i.e. agricultural/ business/ developmental/ applied, etc., with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute. Note: SC, ST and PwBD candidates having second class with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years in Master's Degree examination or equivalent recognized qualifications are eligible to apply. Desirable: A Doctorate Degree in Economics or research or teaching experience in Economics or publications in standard journals would be considered as an additional qualification. Candidates having M.Phil. Degree and Doctorate Degree from a recognized Indian/Foreign University/Institute in the specified subjects will be eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit by 2 years and 4 years respectively. d. (i) Candidates having Master's Degree with Research/Teaching experience at a recognized Indian/Foreign University/ Institute will be eligible for relaxation in upper age limit to the extent of number of years of such experience subject to a maximum of three years. For experience, probationary period will not be reckoned. (ii) The above age relaxations will not be cumulatively available with age relaxations available to various categories as mentioned in Para 3 II (b) above. 3. Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM Essential: a. A Master's Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years; OR b. Master's Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters / years and one year post graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an Institute of repute; OR c. M. Stat. Degree of Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years; OR d. Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years. Note: For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the minimum marks required in Master’s Degree as in items (a), (b), (c) and (d) above is 50% or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/ years. Desirable: (i) Candidates with a Doctorate in topics related to above subjects will be given preference. (ii) Research or teaching experience and publication in standard journals will be considered as an additional qualification. Note: (i) Candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D qualification in the specified subjects will be eligible for relaxation in upper age limit by 2 years and 4 years respectively. (ii) Candidates with research / teaching experience at a recognized Indian / Foreign University/Institute will be eligible for relaxation in upper age limit to the extent of number of years of such experience subject to a maximum of three years. For experience, probationary period will not be reckoned. (iii) The above age relaxations will not be cumulatively available with age relaxations available to various categories as mentioned in Para 3 II (b) above.

RBI Grade B 2022 Vacancies

Vacancies for the post of RBI Grade B 2022 General, DEPR, DSIM (Category-wise) will be updated after the release of the official notification. Meanwhile, candidates can check below the vacancies of RBI Grade B 2022 (Post-wise) for gaining a general understanding.

Posts Vacancies 1. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General 238 2. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR 31 3. Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM 25

RBI Grade B 2022 Selection Process

Selection for all the posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’ – General, DEPR, DSIM will be through Online Written Exam (in two phases) and Interview.

RBI Grade B 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Candidates can check the RBI Grade B 2022 Detailed Syllabus Subject-wise, Post-wise, Paper-wise, and Latest Exam Pattern, Click Here.

RBI Grade B 2022 Salary & Job Profile

Selected Candidates in the RBI Grade B will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 35,150/- p.m. For more details on PayScale breakup, Perks, Perquisites, Posting, Promotion, and Job Profile, please Click Here.

RBI Grade B 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates are required to apply online through the official website of RBI or the Apply Online link provided below from March 28 2022 to April 18 2022 (till 06:00 PM). No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates desirous of applying for posts in both Gr. B (DR)-General and Gr B (DR) DEPR or DSIM (as the case may be) are required to apply using links for both the positions separately and pay the fees for both.

(ii) Before applying online, candidates should scan their:

photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

signature (with black ink)

left thumb impression (on white paper with black or blue ink)

a handwritten declaration (on a white paper with black ink). The hand-written declaration has to be in the candidate’s handwriting and in English only. The text for the hand-written declaration is as follows – “I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

Have a valid personal email ID and mobile number which should be kept active till the declaration of final result. This is essential for him/her in getting communication/interview advice, etc. by E-mail. The Board does not send any communication by any mode other than E-mail /SMS. No change in E-mail ID will be entertained during the entire process of the recruitment.

Steps for Applying:

(i) Candidates satisfying the conditions of eligibility as on January 01, 2022 are first required to visit the URL “Recruitment for the post of “Officers in Gr.’B’ (DR) GENERAL/ DEPR/DSIM” on the website of RBI > Opportunities@RBI > Current Vacancies > Vacancies and click on the hyperlink “Online Application Form”.

(ii) Candidates will have to enter their basic details and upload the photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a hand-written declaration in the online application form as per the specifications given.

(iii) To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

(iv) Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature. click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded, and other details filled by you are correct.

(v) Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

NOTE: All candidates, whether already in Government Service, Government owned industrial undertakings, or other similar organizations, whether in a permanent or temporary capacity or as work charged employees other than casual or daily rated employees or those serving under the Public Enterprises are required to submit an undertaking in the Online application that they have informed in writing to their Head of Office/Department that they have applied for the Examination.

RBI Grade B 2022 Apply Online