RBI Grade B 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Promotion for 294 Vacancies

RBI Grade B 2022 Syllabus: The Reserve Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be able to apply online for RBI Grade B 2022 from 28th March 2022 to 18th April 2022 upto 6 PM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Allowances, Promotion for 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers General, DEPR, and DSIM.

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Dates 28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022

RBI Grade B Officers Job Profile

RBI Grade ‘B’ Officers posted in different departments are tasked with different responsibilities. The job role of Grade B Officers in the RBI include:

Work related to formulation, onsite and offsite supervision, risk supervision, data analysis; Processing risk assessment report, preparing and Issuing Show Cause Notices for enforceable violations.

Work related to market regulation and development, data analysis & research; preparation of oversight/ surveillance reports.

Work related to financial market development, data analysis, etc; Conduct of Open & Special Market operations; analysis of Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), Market Stabilisation Scheme (MSS), Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) & Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER), etc.

Examination of applications/requests for exchange transactions; Correspondence with Governments / Departments/Ministries; Preparing policy notes on Regulations/Directions.

Handling day-to-day operations, data analysis, etc; Work related to IT infrastructure & Back office, preparation of reports/publications, etc.

Conducting auctions on behalf of Central and State Governments; work related to the regulation of primary dealers; providing inputs for policymaking; Back-office work, preparation of reports/publications, etc.

Drafting/ revising Priority Sector Guidelines, preparing and implementing National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, Development of MSMEs; Interaction with Governments/Industries/ Scheduled Commercial Banks, etc. Acting as Lead District Officer for Lead Bank Schemes in Regional Offices.

Policy work related to the opening of Current Accounts for Banks & Governments, Internal Accounting, Appointments/ performance of Agency Banks, etc; Work related to Weekly Statement of Accounts (WSA).

Policy formulation for regulation and supervision of regulated entities such as PPIs, Wallets, Payment Banks, etc; Monitoring developments in the field of payments and settlements, including innovations, frauds, etc. Work related to Oversight of SWIFT India, ensuring smooth operations of NEFT/RTGS/Cheques, etc.

Work related to the demand-supply analysis of currency in circulation, preparation of Weekly Statement of Accounts for Issue Dept.; monitoring/review of Security and logistics for remittances; Acting as Custodian of Vaults in Issue Departments in Regional Offices, Managing sections such as Resource, Remittance, Accounts, etc.

Providing technical inputs to the Monetary Policy Committee such as growth and inflation projections; preparing Monetary Policy Report (MPR); organizing pre-policy consultations with stakeholders.

Research-oriented work, managing exposure visits, etc.

While the RBI Grade ‘B’ Officers in the DEPR/DSIM are particularly tasked with the following responsibilities:

Job Role of RBI Grade ‘B’ Officers in the DEPR (Department of Economic & Policy Research):

Research on macroeconomic issues and primary statistics and indicators; publishing various reports viz., the Annual Report and the Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India; organizing Memorial Lectures, Conferences, etc.

Job Role of RBI Grade ‘B’ Officers in the DSIM (Department of Statistics & Information Management):

Collecting, processing and analyzing granular financial data; conducting research and statistical studies; providing technical support to other departments.

RBI Grade B 2022 Salary/PayScale

Pay Scale: Selected Candidates in the RBI Grade B will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 35,150/- p.m. on the scale of Rs. 35150-1750 (9)-50900-EB-1750 (2)-54400-2000 (4)-62400 (16 Years).

The initial basic pay of an RBI Grade B Officer is Rs 35,150 per month and the maximum basic pay will go upto Rs 62,400 per month.

Perks/Perquisites/Allowances

At present, initial monthly gross emoluments are ₹83254/- (approx.)

Officers in Grade B will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local allowance, House Rent Allowance, Family Allowance, and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. The House Allowance of 15% of Basic Pay will be paid if accommodation is not provided by the Bank.

Bank's accommodation subject to availability, reimbursement of expenses for maintenance of vehicle for official purpose, newspaper, telephone charges, book grant, allowance for furnishing of residence, etc. as per eligibility. Free dispensary facility besides reimbursement of medical expenses for OPD treatment/hospitalization as per eligibility.

Interest-free festival advance, Leave Fare Concession (once in two years for self, spouse, and eligible dependents). Loans and Advances at concessional rates of interest for Housing, Vehicle, Education, Consumer Articles, Personal Computer, etc. Selected candidates will be governed by 'the defined contribution New Pension Scheme (NPS)', in addition to the benefit of Gratuity.

At certain centers, a limited number of residential quarters are available. Facility for securing residential accommodation on lease, however, exists at all centers.

Note: For candidates possessing very high academic or professional qualification/experience of significant value to the Bank, the Bank may, at its sole discretion, consider granting up to four advance increments. The Board, at its sole discretion, may consider requests for higher emoluments on account of higher qualification/special experience of value to the Bank at the interview stage only. Such information may be furnished in the Bio-data Form in the appropriate column. The number of maximum increments will be four. The Board/Bank will not entertain any request received after the interview.

RBI Grade B Officers Promotion

RBI Grade B Officers will be initially appointed on probation for a period of two years. At Bank's discretion, the probationary period may be extended upto a maximum period of four years. Candidates posted as RBI Grade B Officer posts will have good prospects for promotion to higher grades. Selected candidates are liable to be posted and transferred anywhere in India.

Seniority: Candidates selected from separate recruitments for the post of Officer in Gr. B (DR) for General, DEPR, DSIM streams will join the Common Seniority Group and the seniority among these Officers will be fixed according to the ranking worked out by using the standard percentile score of aggregate marks of selected candidates.

RBI Grade B Promotion Hierarchy/Posts Manager Grade B Assistant General Manager (AGM) Grade C Deputy General Manager (DGM) Grade D General Manager (GM) Grade E Chief General Manager (CGM) Grade F Executive Director Deputy Governor Governor

