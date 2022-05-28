RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1 (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1: The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B Phase-1 2022 for RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 28th May 2022. RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam is available for download till 28th May 2022. In the Phase-I Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates will be asked questions from English Language, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.
RBI Grade B 2022 Background
The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.
In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-1 General: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.
RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar
|
6th August 2022
RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General
|
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General
|
Phase-1 – Online Exam
|
Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam
Phase-1 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Time Allotted
|
General Awareness
|
80
|
80
|
25 Minutes
|
Reasoning
|
60
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
25 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
25 Minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
120 Minutes
NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-1 General (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Awareness
|
80
|
40-46
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning
|
60
|
21-27
|
Difficult
|
English Language
|
30
|
11-17
|
Difficult
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
12-18
|
Difficult
|
Total
|
200
|
84-108
|
Difficult
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-1 General (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Section-wise Exam Review
Check the detailed section-wise review of topics and the number of questions asked.
Reasoning
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Puzzle and Seating Arrangement
|
15-20
|
Logical Reasoning
|
8-10
|
Syllogism
|
3-5
|
Blood Relation
|
3-5
|
Direction Sense
|
3-5
|
Inequality
|
3-5
|
Machine Input-Output
|
3-5
|
Coding-Decoding
|
3-5
|
Alphanumeric
|
1-2
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Data Interpretation
|
5-10
|
Arithmetic Word Problem
|
6-8
|
Missing Number Series
|
3-5
|
Quantity Comparison
|
3-5
|
Data Sufficiency
|
1-2
English Language
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension
|
15-20
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
4-5
|
Correct Statement
|
4-5
General Awareness
|
Topics
|
Topics
|
How many beneficiaries are covered in Jal Jeevan mission?
Ans: 3.8 crore
|
What does E stand in DESH Portal?
Ans: Ecosystem
|
PM Kisan Scheme related
|
APY scheme amount related question
|
Repo Rate was changed last in which month?
Ans: May 2020
|
Khelo India Games related questions
|
1st Ecological Park in India
|
Schemes Related Questions