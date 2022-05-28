RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1 (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B Exam 2022 Phase-1 General on 28th May 2022. Check Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts.

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1: The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B Phase-1 2022 for RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 28th May 2022. RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam is available for download till 28th May 2022. In the Phase-I Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates will be asked questions from English Language, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-1 General: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar

6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted General Awareness 80 80 25 Minutes Reasoning 60 60 45 Minutes English Language 30 30 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-1 General (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Subject No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Awareness 80 40-46 Moderate Reasoning 60 21-27 Difficult English Language 30 11-17 Difficult Quantitative Aptitude 30 12-18 Difficult Total 200 84-108 Difficult

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-1 General (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Section-wise Exam Review

Check the detailed section-wise review of topics and the number of questions asked.

Reasoning

Topic No. of Questions Puzzle and Seating Arrangement 15-20 Logical Reasoning 8-10 Syllogism 3-5 Blood Relation 3-5 Direction Sense 3-5 Inequality 3-5 Machine Input-Output 3-5 Coding-Decoding 3-5 Alphanumeric 1-2

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics No. of Questions Data Interpretation 5-10 Arithmetic Word Problem 6-8 Missing Number Series 3-5 Quantity Comparison 3-5 Data Sufficiency 1-2

English Language

Topic No. of Questions Reading Comprehension 15-20 Fill in the Blanks 4-5 Correct Statement 4-5

General Awareness

Topics Topics How many beneficiaries are covered in Jal Jeevan mission? Ans: 3.8 crore What does E stand in DESH Portal? Ans: Ecosystem PM Kisan Scheme related APY scheme amount related question Repo Rate was changed last in which month? Ans: May 2020 Khelo India Games related questions 1st Ecological Park in India Schemes Related Questions

