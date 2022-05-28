Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1 (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B Exam 2022 Phase-1 General on 28th May 2022. Check Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts.

Updated: May 28, 2022 13:14 IST
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1: The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B Phase-1 2022 for RBI Grade B Officers (General) on 28th May 2022.  RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam is available for download till 28th May 2022. In the Phase-I Exam for RBI Gr B General, candidates will be asked questions from English Language, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.

RBI Grade B 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post.  Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-1 General: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review.

RBI Grade B 2022 Related Links
RBI Grade B 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Promotion 
RBI Grade B 2022 Syllabus Latest and Exam Pattern
RBI Grade B 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Procedure,

RBI Grade B 2022 Calendar

6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Phase-1 – Online Exam

Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Time Allotted

General Awareness

80

80

25 Minutes

Reasoning

60

60

45 Minutes

English Language

30

30

25 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

30

30

25 Minutes

Total

200

200

120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-1 General (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Subject

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General Awareness

80

40-46

Moderate

Reasoning

60

21-27

Difficult

English Language

30

11-17

Difficult

Quantitative Aptitude

30

12-18

Difficult

Total

200

84-108

Difficult

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Phase-1 General (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Section-wise Exam Review

Check the detailed section-wise review of topics and the number of questions asked.

Reasoning

Topic

No. of Questions

Puzzle and Seating Arrangement

15-20

Logical Reasoning

8-10

Syllogism

3-5

Blood Relation

3-5

Direction Sense

3-5

Inequality

3-5

Machine Input-Output

3-5

Coding-Decoding

3-5

Alphanumeric

1-2

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions

Data Interpretation

5-10

Arithmetic Word Problem

6-8

Missing Number Series

3-5

Quantity Comparison

3-5

Data Sufficiency

1-2

English Language

Topic

No. of Questions

Reading Comprehension

15-20

Fill in the Blanks

4-5

Correct Statement

4-5

General Awareness

Topics

Topics

How many beneficiaries are covered in Jal Jeevan mission?

Ans: 3.8 crore

What does E stand in DESH Portal?

Ans: Ecosystem

PM Kisan Scheme related

APY scheme amount related question

Repo Rate was changed last in which month?

Ans: May 2020

Khelo India Games related questions

1st Ecological Park in India

Schemes Related Questions

 RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1. Was RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 General tough?

As per the feedback from candidates, RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 General was Difficult than past years.

Q2. Where can I find detailed RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022: Good Attempts & Difficulty Level?

Read our article RBI Grade B Exam Analysis 2022 Gen Phase-1 (28th May 2022 Shift 1): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Q3. How many months of current affairs was asked in RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 General Awareness?

Current Affairs ranging from month of December 2021 to May 2022 was asked in RBI Grade B 2022 Phase 1 General Awareness.

Q4. Is there negative marking in RBI Grade B Exam?

Yes. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Take Free Online RBI Grade B 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.