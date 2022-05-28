Banking Awareness Daily Quiz for Bank Exams: 28 May 2022

Banking Awareness Quiz for IBPS Bank PO, IBPS Bank Clerk, RRB PO and Clerk, SBI PO and Clerk, RBI Bank, NABARD, and other bank exams.

Banking Awareness Quiz for Bank Exams 2022: Jagran Josh Exam Prep brings you Bank Exams Daily Quiz to help you prepare and score high in the Banking Awareness section for Bank Exams. Banking Awareness is one of the most important sections of the Banking Exams. Candidates appearing for the IBPS Bank PO, IBPS Bank Clerical, RRB PO and Clerical, SBI PO and SBI Clerical, IBPS Recruitments, RBI Grade B and RBI Bank need to stay abreast of the static GK and daily Current Affairs with special focus on Banking Industry.

Also Read: IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23: Check Exam Dates of IBPS RRB/Clerk/PO/SO – Download PDF

Banking Exams 2022: Current Affairs Quiz

Q1. ______is a rate at which RBI lends money to commercial banks without any security.

(1) Bank Rate

(2) CRR

(3) Repo Rate

(4) Reverse Repo Rate

(5) None of The Above

Answer: Bank Rate

Q2. NEFT stands for

(1) National Efficient Fund Transfer system

(2) National Electronic Funds Transfer system

(3) National Efficient Fund transfer solution

(4) Non Effective Finance transfer system

(5) National Electronic Foreign Transfer system

Answer: National Electronic Funds Transfer System

Q3. Which of the following financial institution is the sole authority to issue and manage currency in India?

(1) State Bank of India (SBI)

(2) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

(3) A nationalized bank

(4) A cooperative Bank

(5) None of the above

Answer: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Q4. When RBI increases the Cash Reserve Ratio, it leads to:

(1) Increase in supply of money in the economy

(2) Decrease in supply of money in the economy

(3) No impact on the supply of money in the economy

(4) Increase in supply initially but decrease later on

(5) None of the above

Answer: Decrease in supply of money in the economy

Q5. At the time of periodical review, which of the following rates are reviewed by the Reserve Bank of India?

(1) Repo Rate

(2) Bank Rate

(3) Savings Bank Rate

(4) All of the Above

(5) None of the Above

Answer: All of the Above

Also Read: IBPS PO 2021 Mains: Practice 20 Important Banking Awareness Questions with Answers

Q6. Who among the following has become the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator after successfully completing her training?

(1) Alka Mittal

(2) Harpreet Chandi

(3) Santishree Pandit

(4) Madhabi Puri Buch

(5) Abhilasha Barak

Answer: Abhilasha Barak

Q7. Which day is recognized as World Menstrual Hygiene Day?

(1) May 29th

(2) May 28th

(3) May 30th

(4) May 31st

(5) None of the above

Answer: May 28th

Q8. Moody’s Investors Service has cut India’s economic growth estimate to ______ for 2022 from 9.1 per cent earlier.’

(1) 4.8 per cent

(2) 5.8 per cent

(3) 6.8 per cent

(4) 7.8 per cent

(5) 8.8 per cent

Answer: 8.8 per cent

Also Read: IBPS SO 2021 Prelims: Practice 20 Important Banking Awareness Questions with Answers

Q9. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slashed the minimum net worth requirement for non-bank Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOUs) from Rs 100 crore to _____.

(1) Rs 15 crore

(2) Rs 25 crore

(3) Rs 35 crore

(4) Rs 50 crore

(5) Rs 75 crore

Answer: Rs 25 crore

Q10. As per the RBI guidelines on import of gold by Qualified Jewellers, banks may allow Qualified Jewellers to remit advance payments for _______ days for the import of Gold through IIBX in compliance to the extant Foreign Trade Policy and regulations issued under IFSC Act?

(1) 22 days

(2) 11 days

(3) 32 days

(4) 45 days

(5) 56 days

Answer: 11 Days