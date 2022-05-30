Banking Awareness Daily Quiz for Bank Exams: 30 May 2022

Banking Awareness Quiz for IBPS Bank PO, IBPS Bank Clerk, RRB PO and Clerk, SBI PO and Clerk, RBI Bank, NABARD, and other bank exams.

Banking Awareness Quiz for Bank Exams 2022: Jagran Josh Exam Prep brings you Bank Exams Daily Quiz to help you prepare and score high in the Banking Awareness section for Bank Exams. Banking Awareness is one of the most important sections of the Banking Exams. Candidates appearing for the IBPS Bank PO, IBPS Bank Clerical, RRB PO and Clerical, SBI PO and SBI Clerical, IBPS Recruitments, RBI Grade B and RBI Bank need to stay abreast of the static GK and daily Current Affairs with special focus on Banking Industry.

Banking Exams 2022: Current Affairs Quiz

Q1. What is the theme of RBI Economic Survey 2022?

(1) Agile approach

(2) COVID-19 warriors

(3) Saving Lives and Livelihoods

(4) Shifting Gears

(5) None of the above

Answer: Agile approach

The Economic Survey 2021-22 sets out to explain the alternative “Agile” approach that informed India’s economic response to the Covid-19 shock. This framework is based on feed-back loops, real-time monitoring of actual outcomes, flexible responses, safety-net buffers and so on. The last Economic Survey did briefly discuss this approach, but this time it is a central theme. the Agile framework is particularly relevant today because of the explosion of real-time data that allows for constant monitoring. Such information includes GST collections, digital payments, satellite photographs, electricity production, cargo movements, internal/external trade, infrastructure roll-out, delivery of various schemes, mobility indicators, to name just a few.

Q2. How many beneficiaries are covered in Jal Jeevan mission?

(1) 3.1 crore

(2) 3.6 crore

(3) 3.9 crore

(4) 3.8 crore

(5) 3.2 crore

Answer: 3.8 crore

As per the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to provide tap water to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In 2021-22, Rs 50,000 crore was allocated for the Jal Jeevan Mission. Launched in 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of Modi government that aims at providing tap water connections to rural households by 2024. So far, a total of 8.7 crore rural households have been provided tap water connections.

Q3. What does E stand in DESH-Stack e-portal?

(1) Economy

(2) Economic

(3) Ecosystem

(4) Entrepreneur

(5) None of the above

Answer: Ecosystem

On 1st February 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the ‘DESH-Stack-e-portal’ during the Budget 2022 speech. The DESH in the DESH-Stack-e-portal stands for ‘Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood’. It is an online skilling platform.

Q4. In which month last time did RBI change the Repo Rate?

(1) May 2020

(2) August 2020

(3) July 2020

(4) June 2020

(5) None of the above

Answer: May 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last cut the Repo Rate by 40 basis points in May 2020 to 4 per cent to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian economy.

Q5. India’s monthly merchandise exports remained above $ _____ billion for the first time in 2021-22?

(1) 40 billion

(2) 45 billion

(3) 41 billion

(4) 48 billion

(5) 42 billion

Answer: 40 billion

For the first time, India’s monthly merchandise exports exceeded USD 40 Billion, reaching USD 40.38 billion in March 2022, an increase of 14.53% over USD 35.26 billion in March 2021 and an increase of 87.89% over USD 21.49 billion in March 2020. While India’s merchandise import in March 2022 was USD 59.07 billion, an increase of 20.79% over USD 48.90 billion in March 2021 and an increase of 87.68% over USD 31.47 billion in March 2020.

Q6. How many Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) are presently functioning in India?

(1) 39

(2) 32

(3) 31

(4) 36

(5) None of the above

Answer: 39

Currently, 39 Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and 5 Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs) are functioning across India. The Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) and Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs) were established under the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy Act (RDB Act), 1993 with the specific objective of providing expeditious adjudication and recovery of debts due to Banks and Financial Institutions.

Q7. _______ partnered with which Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for digital transformation?

(1) Axis Bank

(2) SBI Card

(3) ICICI Bank

(4) HDFC Bank

(5) IndusInd Bank

Answer: SBI Card

On April 25, 2022, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with SBI Card to further digitalize and transform the online onboarding processes in addition to enabling SBI Card to further expand its e-card issuance.

Q8. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has collaborated with the central bank of which country through UPI between two countries?

(1) Singapore

(2) United Arab Emirates

(3) Japan

(4) South Korea

(5) None of the above

Answer: Singapore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on September 14, 2021, announced a project to link their respective fast payment systems viz. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow. The UPI-PayNow linkage is scheduled for operationalization by July 2022 that will enable users to make instant, low-cost fund transfers. The linkage builds on the earlier efforts of NPCI International Private Limited (NIPL) and Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) for fostering cross-border interoperability of payments using cards and QR codes between India and Singapore and further enhance trade, travel and remittance flows between two countries.

Q9. What is India's rank in global fish production?

(1) 8th

(2) 1st

(3) 2nd

(4) 5th

(5) 9th

Answer: 2nd

As per the Economic Survey 2021-22, India is the 2nd largest fish producing country in the world accounting for 7.56 per cent of global fish production. India contributes approximately 1.24 per cent to the India’s GVA and over 7.28 per cent to the agricultural GVA. Fisheries sector has demonstrated an outstanding double-digit average annual growth of 10.87 per cent since 2014-15 with record fish production of 145 lakh tons in FY 2020-21 (provisional). In terms of employment, the sector supports the livelihood of over 28 million people in India especially the marginalized and vulnerable communities. Export earnings from the fisheries sector was ₹ 46,662.85 crore during 2019-20.

Q10. In which month, the GST Revenue Collection was all time high at Rs 1.68 lakh crore?

(1) April 2022

(2) March 2022

(3) May 2022

(4) February 2022

(5) None of the above

Answer: April 2022

The gross GST collection in April 2022 is all time high, Rs 25,000 crore more than the next highest collection of Rs. 1,42,095 crore in March 2022. The gross GST revenue collected in April 2022 was Rs 1,67,540 crore of which CGST was Rs 33,159 crore, SGST was Rs 41,793 crore, IGST was Rs 81,939 crore (including Rs 36,705 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 10,649 crore (including Rs 857 crore collected on import of goods).

