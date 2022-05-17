RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam on 28th May 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for Quantitative Aptitude

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 on 28th May 2022. Check Preparation Strategies, Important Topics, and Practice Questions for Quantitative Aptitude.

How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategies: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam that is scheduled to be held on 28th May 2022. Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 13th May 2022 till 28th May 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Admit 2022 Preparation Strategies, Important Topics, Practice Questions for Quantitative Aptitude.

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Dates 28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download 13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2/ Paper I, II, III) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card) RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted General Awareness 80 80 25 Minutes Reasoning 60 60 45 Minutes English Language 30 30 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1 Exam: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

Topics Topics Arithmetic Problems (Average, Ratio, Percentage, Speed, Distance, and Time) Data Interpretation Quadratic Equation Data sufficiency Approximation Number Series

How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1?

Candidates are advised to always begin with easy topics & questions. It is a MUST to learn basic concepts & formulas, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, tables upto 20, percentage fractions upto 20, etc. Candidates should regularly practice at least 20 questions of Quadratic Equations and Simplification as well as 4 to 5 sets of Data Interpretation.

Data Interpretation: Questions would mostly be based on a pie chart, bar diagram, tabular chart, line graphs, missing data caselets. Multiplication tables and speedy calculations will be key to solving DI questions. One can expect 10 to 15 DI questions.

Arithmetic: Prepare all chapters in the Arithmetic such as Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, HCF-LCM, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability. One can expect 10 to 15 Arithmetic questions.

Simplification & Approximation: Questions would be based on the BODMAS rule, decimals, percentages, approximation, etc. These require quick calculations, hence candidates should practice the basic rules of simplification, BODMAS rule, converting decimal numbers to the nearest number. One can expect 5 to 7 Simplification & Approximation questions.

Quadratic Equations: Questions are usually based on comparing values of x and y when two equations are given. Practicing linear equations, squares equations, cases such as squares & square root case, cubes case, square & cube case, and table method to solve quadratic equations is crucial. One can expect 4 to 5 quadratic equation questions.

Best Books to prepare for RBI Grade B Quantitative Aptitude – Recommended List

Book Name Author Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R.S. Agarwal How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT Arun Sharma Magical Book on Quicker Maths M. Tyra

RBI Grade B Quantitative Aptitude Practice Questions

