RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam on 28th May 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for Quantitative Aptitude

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 on 28th May 2022. Check Preparation Strategies, Important Topics, and Practice Questions for Quantitative Aptitude.

Created On: May 17, 2022 18:34 IST
Modified On: May 17, 2022 19:21 IST
How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for RBI Grade B?
How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Strategies: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam that is scheduled to be held on 28th May 2022. Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 13th May 2022 till 28th May 2022. 

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post.  Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Admit 2022 Preparation Strategies, Important Topics, Practice Questions for Quantitative Aptitude.

Also Read: RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam: Check Preparation Strategies for English Language

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events

Important Dates

RBI Grade B Registration Dates

28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM)

RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download

13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)

28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2/ Paper I, II, III)

25th June 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date

2nd July 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date

6th August 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

Also Read: RBI Grade B Exam Schedule 2022: Check Important Dates Post-wise & Exam Centres Here

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Phase-1 – Online Exam

Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Time Allotted

General Awareness

80

80

25 Minutes

Reasoning

60

60

45 Minutes

English Language

30

30

25 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

30

30

25 Minutes

Total

200

200

120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1 Exam: Quantitative Aptitude Important Topics

Topics
Arithmetic Problems (Average, Ratio, Percentage, Speed, Distance, and Time) Data Interpretation
Quadratic Equation Data sufficiency
Approximation Number Series

How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1?

Candidates are advised to always begin with easy topics & questions. It is a MUST to learn basic concepts & formulas, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, tables upto 20, percentage fractions upto 20, etc. Candidates should regularly practice at least 20 questions of Quadratic Equations and Simplification as well as 4 to 5 sets of Data Interpretation.

Data Interpretation: Questions would mostly be based on a pie chart, bar diagram, tabular chart, line graphs, missing data caselets. Multiplication tables and speedy calculations will be key to solving DI questions. One can expect 10 to 15 DI questions.

Arithmetic: Prepare all chapters in the Arithmetic such as Percentage, Profit & Loss, Alligation, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Partnership. Ages, Ration & Proportion, Average, Number System, HCF-LCM, Permutation & Combination, Mensuration, and Probability. One can expect 10 to 15 Arithmetic questions.

Simplification & Approximation: Questions would be based on the BODMAS rule, decimals, percentages, approximation, etc. These require quick calculations, hence candidates should practice the basic rules of simplification, BODMAS rule, converting decimal numbers to the nearest number. One can expect 5 to 7 Simplification & Approximation questions.

Quadratic Equations: Questions are usually based on comparing values of x and y when two equations are given. Practicing linear equations, squares equations, cases such as squares & square root case, cubes case, square & cube case, and table method to solve quadratic equations is crucial. One can expect 4 to 5 quadratic equation questions.

Best Books to prepare for RBI Grade B Quantitative Aptitude – Recommended List

Book Name

Author

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

R.S. Agarwal

How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT

Arun Sharma

Magical Book on Quicker Maths

M. Tyra

RBI Grade B Quantitative Aptitude Practice Questions

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1. How to prepare Quantitative Aptitude for RBI Grade B?

Read our article RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam on 28th May 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for Quantitative Aptitude on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What is the level of Quant in RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B Quant Difficulty Level is usually Moderate to Difficult.

Q3. Which is the best book for quantitative aptitude for RBI Grade B?

Best Books for Quant RBI Grade B: Magical Book on Quicker Maths by M. Tyra, How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT by Arun Sharma, Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by R.S. Aggarwal.

Q4. What are the important topics in quant for RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B Important Quant Topics: Arithmetic Problems (Average, Ratio, Percentage, Speed, Distance, and Time), Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equation, Data sufficiency, Approximation, Number Series.

Q5. What is the exam date of RBI Grade B 2022?

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Dates: General Phase 1 (28th May 2022) Phase 2 (25th June 2022)/ DEPR & DSIM Phase 1 Paper I (2nd July 2022) And Phase 2 Paper II & III (6th August 2022).

