RBI Grade B Exam Schedule 2022: Check Important Dates Post-wise & Exam Centres Here

Check RBI Grade B Exam Schedule 2022: Important Dates Post-wise & Exam Centres Here for Phase I (Gr. B (DR –General). RBI Grade B 2022 Exam to be held in different phases for each post of RBI Grade B Officers - General, DEPR, and DSIM (294 Vacancies).

RBI Grade B Exam Schedule 2022: The Reserve Bank of India successfully concluded the stage of inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens on 18th April 2022 to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers - General, RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Next, the apex monetary institution of India will begin conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1 Online Written Exam on 28th May 2022 for filling up a total of 238 vacancies of the post of Officers in Gr B (DR) – General. Candidates selected from recruitment for the post of Officer in Gr. B (DR) GENERAL stream will join General Cadre. Selected candidates are liable to be posted and transferred anywhere in India. In this article, we have shared RBI Grade B Exam Schedule 2022: Important Dates Post-wise & Exam Centres Here for Phase I (Gr. B (DR –General).

RBI Grade B Exam Schedule 2022: Important Dates

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 28th March RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) Admit Card To Be Announced Soon RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) Admit Card To Be Announced Soon RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Admit Card To Be Announced Soon RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Admit Card To Be Announced Soon RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Centres for Phase I (Gr. B (DR –General)

State /UT Centre State /UT Centre Andaman & Nicobar Port Blair Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain Andhra Pradesh Guntur, Kakinada, Tirupati, Chirala, Kurnool, Nellore, Vijaywada, Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram Vishakhapatnam Maharashtra Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgoan, Kolhapur, Mumbai / Navi Mumbai / Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Pune Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun city Manipur Imphal Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur Meghalaya Shillong Bihar Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna Mizoram Aizawl Chandigarh Chandigarh- Mohali Nagaland Kohima Chhattisgarh Raipur, Bhilai, Bilaspur (CG) New Delhi Delhi-NCR, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida& Greater Noida, Faridabad, Meerut, Gurugram Daman & Diu Rajkot Orissa Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur Goa Panaji Rajasthan Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur Gujarat Ahmedabad, Anand, Mehsana, Gandhi Nagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara Sikkim Gangtok-Bardang City Haryana Ambala, Hissar, Kurukshetra. Tamilnadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Salem, Namakkal, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla Telangana Hyderabad- Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Warangal Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Tripura Agartala Ladakh Leh Jharkhand Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribaug, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Uttar Pradesh Agra, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Aligarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzzafarnagar, Varanasi Karnataka Bengaluru, Gulbarga, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udipi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee City Kerala Kannur, Kochi, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrichur, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, West Bengal Asansol, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Kalyani, Siliguri Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)