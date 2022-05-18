RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam on 28th May 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for General Awareness

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 General Awareness Preparation Strategies: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam that is scheduled to be held on 28th May 2022. Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 13th May 2022 till 28th May 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.
In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Admit 2022 Preparation Strategies, Important Topics, and Practice Questions for General Awareness.
Also Read: RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam: Check Preparation Strategies for Quantitative Aptitude
RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
RBI Grade B Registration Dates
|
28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM)
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download
|
13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)
|
28th May 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2/ Paper I, II, III)
|
25th June 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date
|
2nd July 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)
|
RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date
|
6th August 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)
Also Read: RBI Grade B Exam Schedule 2022: Check Important Dates Post-wise & Exam Centres Here
RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General
|
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General
|
Phase-1 – Online Exam
|
Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam
Phase-1 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Time Allotted
|
General Awareness
|
80
|
80
|
25 Minutes
|
Reasoning
|
60
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
25 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
25 Minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
120 Minutes
NOTE: There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.
|RBI Grade B 2022 Related Links
|
RBI Grade B 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Procedure, How to Apply
|RBI Grade B 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Promotion
|RBI Grade B 2022 Syllabus Latest and Exam Pattern
RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1 Exam: General Awareness Important Topics
|Topics
|Topics
|Current Affairs
|Static GK
|Government Schemes
|Union Budget
|RBI & Its Monetary Policies and Functions
|Banking & Financial Awareness
|Monetary Policies
|Economic Survey & Terminologies
|Banking Terminologies & Abbreviations
|Important Acts (Banking sector)
|
Current Affairs
|
Static GK
|
|
Also Read: RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam: Check Preparation Strategies for English Language
How to Prepare General Awareness for RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1?
Candidates will be tested for their General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and financial awareness. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Static GK, and latest Current Affairs.
To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.
To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.
Best Books to prepare for RBI Grade B General Knowledge – Recommended List
|
Books
|
Author
|
Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)
|
Pratiyogita Darpan
|
Manorama Yearbook
|
Philip Mathew
|
General Awareness
|
Manohar Panday
|
Banking Awareness
|
Arihant Experts and Disha Experts
|
Newspapers
|
The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times
RBI Grade B General Awareness Practice Questions