RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam on 28th May 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for General Awareness

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Exam on 28th May 2022. Check Preparation Strategies, Important Topics, Practice Questions for General Awareness.

How to Prepare General Awareness for RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1?

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 General Awareness Preparation Strategies: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam that is scheduled to be held on 28th May 2022. Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 13th May 2022 till 28th May 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Admit 2022 Preparation Strategies, Important Topics, and Practice Questions for General Awareness.

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Dates 28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download 13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2/ Paper I, II, III) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card) RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted General Awareness 80 80 25 Minutes Reasoning 60 60 45 Minutes English Language 30 30 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1 Exam: General Awareness Important Topics

Topics Topics Current Affairs Static GK Government Schemes Union Budget RBI & Its Monetary Policies and Functions Banking & Financial Awareness Monetary Policies Economic Survey & Terminologies Banking Terminologies & Abbreviations Important Acts (Banking sector)

Current Affairs Static GK Economic News

Sports News

Business News

Important Appointments

Persons in News

News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India

Index and Reports (National &International)

Government Schemes (Central and State)

Budget Allocations

Acquisitions and Mergers

Science & Tech

Summits and Conferences Banks and their HQ

List of Stadiums in India

List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India

List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners

List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India

Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc

Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution

List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

Candidates will be tested for their General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and financial awareness. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Static GK, and latest Current Affairs.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.

To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

Best Books to prepare for RBI Grade B General Knowledge – Recommended List

Books Author Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines) Pratiyogita Darpan Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew General Awareness Manohar Panday Banking Awareness Arihant Experts and Disha Experts Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

RBI Grade B General Awareness Practice Questions

