RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam on 28th May 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for General Awareness

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Exam on 28th May 2022. Check Preparation Strategies, Important Topics, Practice Questions for General Awareness.

Created On: May 18, 2022 12:21 IST
Modified On: May 18, 2022 12:35 IST
How to Prepare General Awareness for RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1?
How to Prepare General Awareness for RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1?

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 General Awareness Preparation Strategies: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam that is scheduled to be held on 28th May 2022. Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 13th May 2022 till 28th May 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post.  Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Admit 2022 Preparation Strategies, Important Topics, and Practice Questions for General Awareness.

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events

Important Dates

RBI Grade B Registration Dates

28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM)

RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download

13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)

28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2/ Paper I, II, III)

25th June 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date

2nd July 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date

6th August 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Phase-1 – Online Exam

Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Time Allotted

General Awareness

80

80

25 Minutes

Reasoning

60

60

45 Minutes

English Language

30

30

25 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

30

30

25 Minutes

Total

200

200

120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1 Exam: General Awareness Important Topics

Topics Topics
Current Affairs Static GK
Government Schemes Union Budget
RBI & Its Monetary Policies and Functions Banking & Financial Awareness
Monetary Policies Economic Survey & Terminologies
Banking Terminologies & Abbreviations Important Acts (Banking sector)

 

Current Affairs

Static GK
  • Economic News
  • Sports News
  • Business News
  • Important Appointments
  • Persons in News
  • News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India
  • Index and Reports (National &International)
  • Government Schemes (Central and State)
  • Budget Allocations
  • Acquisitions and Mergers
  • Science & Tech
  • Summits and Conferences
  • Banks and their HQ
  • List of Stadiums in India
  • List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
  • List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners
  • List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India
  • Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc 
  • Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution
  • List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

How to Prepare General Awareness for RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1?

Candidates will be tested for their General Knowledge including knowledge of current events and financial awareness. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Politics, Economics, Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology), Static GK, and latest Current Affairs.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc.

To score high in Current Affairs, make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

Best Books to prepare for RBI Grade B General Knowledge – Recommended List

Books

Author

Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines)

Pratiyogita Darpan

Manorama Yearbook

Philip Mathew

General Awareness

Manohar Panday

Banking Awareness

Arihant Experts and Disha Experts

Newspapers

The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

RBI Grade B General Awareness Practice Questions

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1. How can I prepare for General Awareness for RBI Grade B?

Read Our Article RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam on 28th May 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for General Awareness On Jagran Josh.

Q2. What is the difficulty level of General Awareness in RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B General Awareness Difficulty Level Is Usually Moderate.

Q3. Which are the best books for General Awareness for RBI Grade B?

Best Books For General Awareness RBI Grade B: Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines), Manorama Yearbook, General Awareness by Manohar Pandey, Banking Awareness by Arihant & Disha Experts, and Newspapers (The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times).

Q4. What are the important topics in General Awareness for RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B Important General Awareness Topics: Current Affairs, Static GK, Government Schemes, Union Budget, RBI & its Monetary Policies and Functions, Banking & Financial Awareness, Monetary Policies, Economic Survey & Terminologies, Banking Terminologies.

Q5. What is the exam date of RBI Grade B 2022?

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Dates: General Phase 1 (28th May 2022) Phase 2 (25th June 2022)/ DEPR & DSIM Phase 1 Paper I (2nd July 2022) And Phase 2 Paper II & III (6th August 2022).

