RBI Grade B Mock Test 2022 Gen Phase-1: Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Exam on 28th May 2022. Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 General Awareness Important Questions: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam that is scheduled to be held on 28th May 2022. Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 13th May 2022 till 28th May 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, candidates can Practice 25 Important & Expected General Awareness Questions with Answers for the RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Exam.

RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Dates 28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download 13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2/ Paper I, II, III) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card) RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-1 – Online Exam Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Allotted Time Allotted General Awareness 80 80 25 Minutes Reasoning 60 60 45 Minutes English Language 30 30 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1: Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

Q1. Who is the nominal head in a state govt?

(1) President

(2) Prime Minister

(3) Chief Minister

(4) Governor

(5) People

Answer: Governor

Q2. Akasa Airlines is owned by which Indian businessman?

(1) Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

(2) Mukesh Ambani

(3) Gautam Adani

(4) Shiv Nadar

(5) Savitri Jindal

Answer: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Q3. The Banking Ombudsman Scheme is introduced under which of the following sections in Banking Regulation Act, 1949?

(1) Section 40 A

(2) Section 35 A

(3) Section 45 A

(4) Section 25 A

(5) Section 30 A

Answer: Section 35 A

Q4. The full form of CRA is ___________

(1) Credit Rating Agency

(2) Community Reinvestment Act

(3) Consumer Reporting Agency

(4) Certified Risk Analyst

(5) Cryptocurrency Rating Agency

Answer: Credit Rating Agency

Q5. In the Vedic period, which river was considered to be the most sacred?

(1) Saraswati river

(2) Indus

(3) Ganga

(4) Brahmaputra

(5) Yamuna

Answer: Saraswati

Q6. When is Human Rights Day celebrated?

(1) December 10

(2) November 10

(3) October 10

(4) January 10

(5) March 10

Answer: December 10

Q7. What are the biosphere and physical surrounding of a place collectively called?

(1) Ecosystem

(2) Earth

(3) Atmosphere

(4) Biomes

(5) Habitat

Answer: Ecosystem

Q8. Which is the oldest Veda in the world?

(1) Rig Veda

(2) Sam Veda

(3) Atharva Veda

(4) Yajur Veda

(5) All of the above

Answer: Rig Veda

Q9. Which is the smallest continent in the world?

(1) Australia

(2) Asia

(3) Antarctica

(4) Africa

(5) Europe

Answer: Australia

Q10. On which river’s bank is Kolkata situated?

(1) Hooghly

(2) Ganga

(3) Yamuna

(4) Narmada

(5) Gomti

Answer: Hooghly

Q11. Who has been approved by RBI to be appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Jammu & Kashmir Bank?

(1) Navin Agarwal

(2) Baldev Prakash

(3) Subhash Kumar

(4) Suneet Sharma

(5) None of the above

Answer: Baldev Prakash

Q12. Who has been appointed as new Indian Space Research Organisation chief?

(1) Kailasavadivoo Sivan

(2) Dr S Somanath

(3) Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan

(4) G.Madhavan Nair

(5) None of the above

Answer: Dr S Somanath

Q13. Under the 2nd Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, Which of the following Payments Bank has been categorised as a Scheduled Bank by the RBI?

(1) Airtel Payments Bank

(2) Jio Payments Bank

(3) Paytm Payment Bank

(4) Fino Payment Bank

(5) None of the above

Answer: Airtel Payments Bank

Q14. When is the ‘Ayushman Bharat Diwas’ celebrated in India?

(1) May 30

(2) April 30

(3) July 30

(4) October 30

(5) June 30

Answer: April 30

Q15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared to mark which day of January as ‘National Start-up Day’?

(1) January 30

(2) January 22

(3) January 6

(4) January 16

(5) None of the above

Answer: January 16

Q17. Which of the following has released a report titled ‘Banking on Electric Vehicles in India’ on January 22, 2022?

(1) MSME Ministry

(2) NITI Aayog

(3) Finance Ministry

(4) RBI

(5) None of the above

Answer: NITI Aayog

Q18. Who is the RBI Governor of India?

(1) Shaktikanta Das

(2) Y.V. Reddy

(3) Urjit Patel

(4) D. Subbarao

(5) None of the above

Answer: Shaktikanta Das

Q19. On which of the dates, RBI observed ‘Financial Literacy week 2022’?

(1) February 14-18, 2022

(2) February 16-22, 2022

(3) February 18-24, 2022

(4) February 9-15, 2022

(5) None of the above

Answer: February 14-18, 2022

Q20. Who has been appointed as the new Chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India?

(1) Debashis Panda

(2) Ajay Tyagi

(3) Anita Karwal

(4) Madhabi Puri Buch

(5) None of the above

Answer: Madhabi Puri Buch

Q21. Kanchoth festival is celebrated in which of the following Indian state/UT?

(1) Assam

(2) Manipur

(3) Kerala

(4) Jammu & Kashmir

(5) None of the above

Answer: Jammu & Kashmir

Q22. The South Asian Cross Country Championships 2022 will be held in which Indian state?

(1) Haryana

(2) Nagaland

(3) Tamil Nadu

(4) West Bengal

(5) None of the above

Answer: Nagaland

Q23. Name the Indian weightlifter who has won the gold medal in the 55kg weight category at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022.

(1) Santoshi Matsa

(2) Punam Yadav

(3) Swati Singh

(4) Mirabai Chanu

(5) None of the above

Answer: Mirabai Chanu

Q24. Ranthambore National Park, a vast wildlife reserve, is situated in

(1) Kerala

(2) Rajasthan

(3) Uttar Pradesh

(4) Himachal Pradesh

(5) None of the above

Answer: Rajasthan

25 As per Union Budget 2022-23, what is the new Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) for Cooperative Societies?

(1) 15 per cent

(2) 30 per cent

(3) 12 per cent

(4) 10 per cent

(5) None of the above

Answer: 15 per cent

