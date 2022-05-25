RBI Grade B Mock Test 2022 Gen Phase-1: Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 General Awareness Important Questions: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam that is scheduled to be held on 28th May 2022. Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 13th May 2022 till 28th May 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.
In this article, candidates can Practice 25 Important & Expected General Awareness Questions with Answers for the RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Exam.
|RBI Grade B 2022 Related Links
|RBI Grade B 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Promotion
|RBI Grade B 2022 Syllabus Latest and Exam Pattern
|RBI Grade B 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Procedure,
RBI Grade B 2022 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
RBI Grade B Registration Dates
|
28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM)
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download
|
13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)
|
28th May 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2/ Paper I, II, III)
|
25th June 2022
|
RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date
|
2nd July 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)
|
RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date
|
6th August 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)
RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General
|
Officers in Gr B (DR)- General
|
Phase-1 – Online Exam
|
Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam
Phase-1 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Time Allotted
|
General Awareness
|
80
|
80
|
25 Minutes
|
Reasoning
|
60
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
25 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
25 Minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
120 Minutes
NOTE: There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.
|RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Related Links
|Check Preparation Strategies for English Language
|Check Preparation Strategies for Quantitative Aptitude
|Check Preparation Strategies for General Awareness
|Check Preparation Strategies for Reasoning
RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1: Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers
Q1. Who is the nominal head in a state govt?
(1) President
(2) Prime Minister
(3) Chief Minister
(4) Governor
(5) People
Answer: Governor
Q2. Akasa Airlines is owned by which Indian businessman?
(1) Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
(2) Mukesh Ambani
(3) Gautam Adani
(4) Shiv Nadar
(5) Savitri Jindal
Answer: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Q3. The Banking Ombudsman Scheme is introduced under which of the following sections in Banking Regulation Act, 1949?
(1) Section 40 A
(2) Section 35 A
(3) Section 45 A
(4) Section 25 A
(5) Section 30 A
Answer: Section 35 A
Q4. The full form of CRA is ___________
(1) Credit Rating Agency
(2) Community Reinvestment Act
(3) Consumer Reporting Agency
(4) Certified Risk Analyst
(5) Cryptocurrency Rating Agency
Answer: Credit Rating Agency
Q5. In the Vedic period, which river was considered to be the most sacred?
(1) Saraswati river
(2) Indus
(3) Ganga
(4) Brahmaputra
(5) Yamuna
Answer: Saraswati
Q6. When is Human Rights Day celebrated?
(1) December 10
(2) November 10
(3) October 10
(4) January 10
(5) March 10
Answer: December 10
Q7. What are the biosphere and physical surrounding of a place collectively called?
(1) Ecosystem
(2) Earth
(3) Atmosphere
(4) Biomes
(5) Habitat
Answer: Ecosystem
Q8. Which is the oldest Veda in the world?
(1) Rig Veda
(2) Sam Veda
(3) Atharva Veda
(4) Yajur Veda
(5) All of the above
Answer: Rig Veda
Q9. Which is the smallest continent in the world?
(1) Australia
(2) Asia
(3) Antarctica
(4) Africa
(5) Europe
Answer: Australia
Q10. On which river’s bank is Kolkata situated?
(1) Hooghly
(2) Ganga
(3) Yamuna
(4) Narmada
(5) Gomti
Answer: Hooghly
Q11. Who has been approved by RBI to be appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Jammu & Kashmir Bank?
(1) Navin Agarwal
(2) Baldev Prakash
(3) Subhash Kumar
(4) Suneet Sharma
(5) None of the above
Answer: Baldev Prakash
Q12. Who has been appointed as new Indian Space Research Organisation chief?
(1) Kailasavadivoo Sivan
(2) Dr S Somanath
(3) Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan
(4) G.Madhavan Nair
(5) None of the above
Answer: Dr S Somanath
Q13. Under the 2nd Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, Which of the following Payments Bank has been categorised as a Scheduled Bank by the RBI?
(1) Airtel Payments Bank
(2) Jio Payments Bank
(3) Paytm Payment Bank
(4) Fino Payment Bank
(5) None of the above
Answer: Airtel Payments Bank
Q14. When is the ‘Ayushman Bharat Diwas’ celebrated in India?
(1) May 30
(2) April 30
(3) July 30
(4) October 30
(5) June 30
Answer: April 30
Q15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared to mark which day of January as ‘National Start-up Day’?
(1) January 30
(2) January 22
(3) January 6
(4) January 16
(5) None of the above
Answer: January 16
Q17. Which of the following has released a report titled ‘Banking on Electric Vehicles in India’ on January 22, 2022?
(1) MSME Ministry
(2) NITI Aayog
(3) Finance Ministry
(4) RBI
(5) None of the above
Answer: NITI Aayog
Q18. Who is the RBI Governor of India?
(1) Shaktikanta Das
(2) Y.V. Reddy
(3) Urjit Patel
(4) D. Subbarao
(5) None of the above
Answer: Shaktikanta Das
Q19. On which of the dates, RBI observed ‘Financial Literacy week 2022’?
(1) February 14-18, 2022
(2) February 16-22, 2022
(3) February 18-24, 2022
(4) February 9-15, 2022
(5) None of the above
Answer: February 14-18, 2022
Q20. Who has been appointed as the new Chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India?
(1) Debashis Panda
(2) Ajay Tyagi
(3) Anita Karwal
(4) Madhabi Puri Buch
(5) None of the above
Answer: Madhabi Puri Buch
Q21. Kanchoth festival is celebrated in which of the following Indian state/UT?
(1) Assam
(2) Manipur
(3) Kerala
(4) Jammu & Kashmir
(5) None of the above
Answer: Jammu & Kashmir
Q22. The South Asian Cross Country Championships 2022 will be held in which Indian state?
(1) Haryana
(2) Nagaland
(3) Tamil Nadu
(4) West Bengal
(5) None of the above
Answer: Nagaland
Q23. Name the Indian weightlifter who has won the gold medal in the 55kg weight category at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022.
(1) Santoshi Matsa
(2) Punam Yadav
(3) Swati Singh
(4) Mirabai Chanu
(5) None of the above
Answer: Mirabai Chanu
Q24. Ranthambore National Park, a vast wildlife reserve, is situated in
(1) Kerala
(2) Rajasthan
(3) Uttar Pradesh
(4) Himachal Pradesh
(5) None of the above
Answer: Rajasthan
25 As per Union Budget 2022-23, what is the new Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) for Cooperative Societies?
(1) 15 per cent
(2) 30 per cent
(3) 12 per cent
(4) 10 per cent
(5) None of the above
Answer: 15 per cent