RBI Grade B Mock Test 2022 Gen Phase-1: Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

Updated: May 25, 2022 17:16 IST
RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase 1 Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers
RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 General Awareness Important Questions: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for General (Phase-1) Written Exam that is scheduled to be held on 28th May 2022. Candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 13th May 2022 till 28th May 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post.  Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, candidates can Practice 25 Important & Expected General Awareness Questions with Answers for the RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Exam.

Events

Important Dates

RBI Grade B Registration Dates

28th March to 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM)

RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download

13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1)

28th May 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2/ Paper I, II, III)

25th June 2022

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date

2nd July 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date

6th August 2022 (Date to be confirmed in Admit Card)

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General

Phase-1 – Online Exam

Phase-2 – Paper I, II & III Online Exam

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Time Allotted

General Awareness

80

80

25 Minutes

Reasoning

60

60

45 Minutes

English Language

30

30

25 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

30

30

25 Minutes

Total

200

200

120 Minutes

NOTE: There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. Candidates who secure minimum marks separately for each Test will be shortlisted for Phase II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1: Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

Q1. Who is the nominal head in a state govt?

(1) President

(2) Prime Minister

(3) Chief Minister

(4) Governor

(5) People

Answer: Governor

 

Q2. Akasa Airlines is owned by which Indian businessman?

(1) Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

(2) Mukesh Ambani

(3) Gautam Adani

(4) Shiv Nadar

(5) Savitri Jindal

Answer: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

 

Q3. The Banking Ombudsman Scheme is introduced under which of the following sections in Banking Regulation Act, 1949?

(1) Section 40 A

(2) Section 35 A

(3) Section 45 A

(4) Section 25 A

(5) Section 30 A

Answer: Section 35 A

 

Q4. The full form of CRA is ___________

(1) Credit Rating Agency

(2) Community Reinvestment Act

(3) Consumer Reporting Agency

(4) Certified Risk Analyst

(5) Cryptocurrency Rating Agency

Answer: Credit Rating Agency

 

Q5. In the Vedic period, which river was considered to be the most sacred?

(1) Saraswati river

(2) Indus

(3) Ganga

(4) Brahmaputra

(5) Yamuna

Answer: Saraswati

 

Q6. When is Human Rights Day celebrated?

(1) December 10

(2) November 10

(3) October 10

(4) January 10

(5) March 10

Answer: December 10

 

Q7. What are the biosphere and physical surrounding of a place collectively called?

(1) Ecosystem

(2) Earth

(3) Atmosphere

(4) Biomes

(5) Habitat

Answer: Ecosystem

 

Q8. Which is the oldest Veda in the world?

(1) Rig Veda

(2) Sam Veda

(3) Atharva Veda

(4) Yajur Veda

(5) All of the above

Answer: Rig Veda

 

Q9. Which is the smallest continent in the world?

(1) Australia

(2) Asia

(3) Antarctica

(4) Africa

(5) Europe

Answer: Australia

 

Q10. On which river’s bank is Kolkata situated?

(1) Hooghly

(2) Ganga

(3) Yamuna

(4) Narmada

(5) Gomti

Answer: Hooghly

 

Q11. Who has been approved by RBI to be appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Jammu & Kashmir Bank?

(1) Navin Agarwal

(2) Baldev Prakash

(3) Subhash Kumar

(4) Suneet Sharma

(5) None of the above

Answer: Baldev Prakash

 

Q12. Who has been appointed as new Indian Space Research Organisation chief?

(1) Kailasavadivoo Sivan

(2) Dr S Somanath

(3) Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan

(4) G.Madhavan Nair

(5) None of the above

Answer: Dr S Somanath

 

Q13. Under the 2nd Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934, Which of the following Payments Bank has been categorised as a Scheduled Bank by the RBI?

(1) Airtel Payments Bank

(2) Jio Payments Bank

(3) Paytm Payment Bank

(4) Fino Payment Bank

(5) None of the above

Answer: Airtel Payments Bank

 

Q14. When is the ‘Ayushman Bharat Diwas’ celebrated in India?

(1) May 30

(2) April 30

(3) July 30

(4) October 30

(5) June 30

Answer: April 30

 

Q15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared to mark which day of January as ‘National Start-up Day’?

(1) January 30

(2) January 22

(3) January 6

(4) January 16

(5) None of the above

Answer: January 16

 

Q17. Which of the following has released a report titled ‘Banking on Electric Vehicles in India’ on January 22, 2022?

(1) MSME Ministry

(2) NITI Aayog

(3) Finance Ministry

(4) RBI

(5) None of the above

Answer: NITI Aayog

 

Q18. Who is the RBI Governor of India?

(1) Shaktikanta Das

(2) Y.V. Reddy

(3) Urjit Patel

(4) D. Subbarao

(5) None of the above

Answer: Shaktikanta Das

 

Q19. On which of the dates, RBI observed ‘Financial Literacy week 2022’?

(1) February 14-18, 2022

(2) February 16-22, 2022

(3) February 18-24, 2022

(4) February 9-15, 2022

(5) None of the above

Answer: February 14-18, 2022

 

Q20. Who has been appointed as the new Chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India?

(1) Debashis Panda

(2) Ajay Tyagi

(3) Anita Karwal

(4) Madhabi Puri Buch

(5) None of the above

Answer: Madhabi Puri Buch

 

Q21. Kanchoth festival is celebrated in which of the following Indian state/UT?

(1) Assam

(2) Manipur

(3) Kerala

(4) Jammu & Kashmir

(5) None of the above

Answer: Jammu & Kashmir

 

Q22. The South Asian Cross Country Championships 2022 will be held in which Indian state?

(1) Haryana

(2) Nagaland

(3) Tamil Nadu

(4) West Bengal

(5) None of the above

Answer: Nagaland

 

Q23. Name the Indian weightlifter who has won the gold medal in the 55kg weight category at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022.

(1) Santoshi Matsa

(2) Punam Yadav

(3) Swati Singh

(4) Mirabai Chanu

(5) None of the above

Answer: Mirabai Chanu

 

Q24. Ranthambore National Park, a vast wildlife reserve, is situated in

(1) Kerala

(2) Rajasthan

(3) Uttar Pradesh

(4) Himachal Pradesh

(5) None of the above

Answer: Rajasthan

 

25 As per Union Budget 2022-23, what is the new Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) for Cooperative Societies?

(1) 15 per cent

(2) 30 per cent

(3) 12 per cent

(4) 10 per cent

(5) None of the above

Answer: 15 per cent

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1. How can I prepare for General Awareness section for RBI Grade B?

Read Our Article RBI Grade B 2022 Gen Phase-1 Exam On 28th May 2022: Check Preparation Strategies For General Awareness On Jagran Josh.

Q2. Is 6 months current affairs enough for RBI Grade B?

Yes. Candidates have proven to score high in the General Awareness section with knowledge of at least past 3 to 6 months’ current affairs.

Q3. Which are the best books for General Awareness for RBI Grade B?

Best Books For General Awareness RBI Grade B: Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines), Manorama Yearbook, General Awareness By Manohar Pandey, Banking Awareness By Arihant & Disha Experts, And Newspapers (The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times).

Q4. What is the difficulty level of General Awareness in RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B General Awareness Difficulty Level Is Usually Moderate.

Q5. What are the important topics in General Awareness for RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B Important General Awareness Topics: Current Affairs, Static GK, Government Schemes, Union Budget, RBI & Its Monetary Policies And Functions, Banking & Financial Awareness, Monetary Policies, Economic Survey & Terminologies, Banking Terminologies.
